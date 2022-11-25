Hot Takes: What we love this week (Nov. 25-Dec. 1, 2022)

Here's a sampling of things we love this week:

The Grinch!

He's mean, he's green and he's back on your TV screen. We mean the real one, of course. (Don’t even mention that terrible live-action version starring Jim Carrey. It still gives us nightmares.) The beloved 1966 animated special “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” — with that incredible music and horror movie icon Boris Karloff voicing the title character — airs at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25, on NBC. It’s perfect viewing while you polish off a bowl of leftover stuffing.

Holiday lights

Thanks to everyone who has been busy stringing lights across gutters and over bushes and setting up lighted reindeer. We appreciate the extra light and festive scenes when we’re out walking our dog after dark or heading home from work. To see some impressive outdoor light shows, head to Jellystone Park in Caledonia or the Jerry Smith Farm in Somers. For more on light displays, see Page C5.

Craft shows

‘Tis the season for fun shopping outings. If they come with a side of hot cocoa and cookies, all the better! Area Christmas bazaars and craft shows this week include the “Crafts in the Woods” on Saturday, Nov. 26, at the YMCA Camp MacLean in Burlington. See our calendar of events on Pages 18-19 for more details on area craft fairs.

A kids’ movie in theaters

"Strange World" — the latest animated Disney film — is in theaters now, just in time for entertaining bored children. The film focuses on "a legendary family of explorers, the Clades, as they attempt to navigate an uncharted, treacherous land alongside a motley crew that includes a mischievous blob, a three-legged dog and a slew of ravenous creatures." Try getting that crew through airport security!

24 hours of 'Elf'

Forget about your Elf on the Shelf and settle in for some "Elf" on the couch. Starting at 5 a.m. Saturday, TBS is showing the movie "Elf" for 24 hours. The 2003 comedy stars Will Ferrell as a human raised by Santa's elves. When he discovers he was adopted, he heads to New York City to meet his biological father (the late James Caan, in a role far removed from his "Godfather" work). "Elf" is a true Christmas classic, the rare movie that neatly balances the sweet with the salty. And there are lots of laughs, too. Turn on the TV and let the "Elf" cast be your background as you trim the tree this weekend.

How sweet it is ...

We never need an excuse to indulge in our love for chocolate, but if you do, here goes: Nov. 29 is Chocolates Day. Enjoy this most perfect of foods however you prefer it: In candy bars, truffles, Kisses or warm brownies. We like ours dark, with hazelnuts ... hint hint.