Hot Takes: What We Love This Week (Oct. 6-13, 2022)

Here’s a sampling of things we love this week:

Lumberjacks!

Seriously, we've got lumberjacks right here in Southeastern Wisconsin. Free lumberjack shows — complete with all the joy that is log rolling — take place Saturday in Petrifying Springs Park in Somers as part of the free Flannel Fest. Before the logs start rolling, Jockey's "Undie Run" is 11:30 a.m. The Paul Bunyan Lumberjacks shows are at 1, 3 and 5 p.m., and a pet costume contest is at 2:30 p.m. For more details, see our story on Page 7.

Seasonal glow

It's still a bit too early to be stringing up your Christmas lights, but you can get into the holiday spirit at the Racine Zoo, which is hosting a Halloween celebration with glowing jack-o'-lanterns and lighted Halloween displays. For more details, see our story on Page 12.

Sunday funday

Oct. 9 is International Beer and Pizza Day. It's also a Sunday in October, so combine your celebration with plenty of televised football action. The Green Bay Packers are playing in London, which means the game airs early, starting at 8:30 a.m. Because it's a special London game, it airs on NFL Network. Even if you don't have that cable channel, however, it should air on a Milwaukee station, too. Pizza at 8:30 a.m.? That's a GREAT way to start the day! In other NFL action on Sunday, the Chicago Bears visit the Minnesota Vikings. That game airs at noon on Fox ... just in time for your mid-day pizza and beer celebration.

Frightful fun

You might not have the day off on Oct. 10 for Columbus Day, but Six Flags Great America’s Halloween Fright Fest is open on Monday for those who do find themselves with a free day. The theme park’s annual fall attraction features kid-friendly fun in the daytime and terrifying thrills after dark. There are haunted houses (for an extra fee), shows and parades, and scare-free children’s areas. Fright Fest is open Thursdays-Sundays through October, plus on Halloween, Oct. 31. Find more details at sixflags.com.

Return of the CurderBurger

It started as an April Fools' Day joke that went viral and became a reality. And now it's back for seconds. Culver's restaurants will again be serving up the legendary CurderBurger. The limited-edition novelty item — a burger topped with a fried cheese curd "crown" — returns on Wednesday, Oct. 12. The special item was sold in 2021 in honor of National Cheese Curd Day. This year, the CurderBurger will be available all month, so pace yourself.

Party with the pups!

The "Captains & Canines Block Party" is 5 to 9 p.m. Friday at Capt. Mike's Beer & Burger Bar, 5118 Sixth Ave. in Downtown Kenosha. The Oct. 7 event, a fundraiser for Safe Harbor Humane Society, includes food trucks, live music from the bands Would You Kindly? and The Rough Cuts and even a Cute Dog Contest. Let's say it all together now: Cute pups! Awwww!