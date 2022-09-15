Hot Takes: What We Love This Week (Sept. 15-22, 2022)

Here’s a sampling of things we love this week:

Subtitle season

Tired of move theaters filled with Marvel superhero films? Here's something different: The University of Wisconsin-Parkside's Foreign Film Series starts on Sept. 15 with the acclaimed 2021 Japanese drama "Drive My Car." The season includes 13 films and is probably the only place you can see a Romanian film called "Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn." (It's about a sex tape incident that goes very wrong, very fast.) Screenings are in the UW-Parkside Student Center Cinema. Remember: Admission is by season subscription only. For more details about the films and how to buy a season pass, see our story starting on Page 10.

Street party!

Who doesn't love partying with thousands of your closest friends? That's the idea behind Party on the Pavement — billed as "Racine's biggest party." The outdoor festival takes places Saturday, sprawling over 12 Downtown blocks, featuring live music, food and drinks, street performances, shopping and games and carnival rides. The day’s festivities kick off at noon and run until 7 p.m. Admission is free. For more details, go to racinedowntown.com

Packers and Bears, oh my!

It’s Rivalry Sunday when the Chicago Bears travel north to the not-yet-frozen tundra at Lambeau Field to take on the Green Bay Packers. If Aaron Rodgers starts yelling "I own you!" again, it will be a long night for the visitors from Illinois. No matter what happens on the field, the NFL's best rivalry starts a new chapter. The game airs 7:20 p.m. on NBC. Have your snacks ready by kickoff.

Pirates and cruises

Yaarrr! Monday is “Talk Like a Pirate” Day — or just a great excuse to wear your favorite eye patch and “puffy shirt.” If you’ve got a parrot who will sit on your shoulder all day, you’re all set. A great place to practice your pirate talking is on a boat. The Lake Geneva Cruise Line offers several different cruises during the fall season. (And the boats have indoor heaters for those cool days.) For more information, go to cruiselakegeneva.com.

Sweet fall treats

We love autumn, with its crisp days that call out for cozy sweaters. Even better than a fuzzy top, however, is a kringle. And not just any old kringle. Racine's O&H Danish Bakery has rolled out its seasonal flavors, including a Harvest Kringle filled with apples and sprinkled with cinnamon (and don't forget about the toffee bits). Another fun flavor is the Viking Toast Kringle, engineered to mimic the flavors of French toast, with its maple cinnamon filling and bourbon vanilla icing. Pillaging has never tasted so good! Enjoy a slice every time you pull on your favorite sweatshirt and savor the season.