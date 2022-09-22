Hot Takes: What We Love This Week (Sept. 22-29, 2022)

Here’s a sampling of things we love this week:

There she is ...

Kenosha's own Laura Kaeppeler — who was crowned Miss America in 2012 — will perform Saturday night as part of the Carthage College Homecoming Concert. She graduated from Carthage in 2010 and is a seasoned performer who sang opera selections as her talent at local, state and national pageants. So we expect some vocal fireworks! The free concert, featuring the Carthage Choir, Treble Choir and Wind Orchestra, is 7:30 p.m. Sept. 24 in A.F. Siebert Chapel.

Special spice

We're weeks into Pumpkin Spice Season and no longer feel that surge of excitement when seeing a bottle of pumpkin spice coffee creamer during our grocery run. But we are thrilled to celebrate the return of Pumpkin Spice Oreo cookies. Somehow, five years have passed since the golden treats last graced the cookie aisle. Get 'em while you can. Like all good things, they won't last forever.

'Dun-dun' times three

We don't normally spotlight TV shows on our "must-do" list, but this is no ordinary TV happening. Tonight, NBC will air all three of its "Law & Order" shows, with a single story unfolding on each series. Yes, it's an "L&O" three-way crossover. The special event also serves as the season premieres for for "Law & Order," "Law & Order: SVU" and "Law & Order: Organized Crime." The case? The investigators from all three shows work together to solve the murder of a young girl. Dun-dun, indeed.

Cream puff madness!

Go on the road to score some Wisconsin State Fair Cream Puffs this week. The fine folks who fatten us up every summer are back with another holiday-themed Drive-Thru. This time, the fair offers two fall flavors: Pumpkin Spice Cream Puffs and Latte Cream Puffs, both available during Harvest Fair, Sept. 23-25 at State Fair Park in West Allis. Cream puffs will be available at the fair or at a Cream Puff Drive-Thru, open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Find out more and pre-order your treats at originalcreampuffs.com. As for the Harvest Fair: It's free and features live entertainment on several stages, plus lumberjack shows.

Be a tourist here (or elsewhere)

Tuesday is Tourism Day, which is a great reason to visit all the attractions right here in this area. Or, you can start planning that dream trip to Nepal. Your choice. Check your Get Out & About section each week for the latest on area music, festivals, theater and other fun activities. And if you do head to an exotic location? Stay safe and drop us a postcard.