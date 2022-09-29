Hot Takes: What We Love This Week (Sept. 29-Oct. 6, 2022)

Here’s a sampling of things we love this week:

I scream, you scream ...

Let's all scream for the World's Largest Ice Cream Social world record attempt. It's happening 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at Scoops Ice Cream & Candy, 5711 Eighth Ave. Scoop's is trying to set a new world record for the world's largest ice cream social. Scoop's owner Julie Soldenwagner is hoping to gather 1,000 people at the Downtown ice cream and sweets store. People are asked to sign up in advance on the Scoop's Facebook page. To make it into the "Guinness Book of World Records," stringent rules must be followed: A drone will take overheard photos, and a notary republic has to be on hand. As a bonus: The first 1,000 customers on hand for the world record attempt will receive a free dish of ice cream.

Friday jazz

The University of Wisconsin-Parkside's Noon Concert Series starts its fall season with the Russ Johnson Quartet, playing in Bedford Concert Hall. Emmy-nominated jazz musician and faculty member Johnson directs the Jazz Studies program at the university. The free performances are presented Fridays at noon in the Rita Tallent Picken Regional Center for Arts and Humanities on the west side of the campus at 900 Wood Road and feature a wide range of performances. For more information, call the UW-Parkside Fine Arts Box Office at 262-595-2564.

'Friends' perk you up

When it hasn't been your day, your week or even your year, reach for a cup of the new Central Perk Coffeehouse brand of coffee. The choices include "Pivot Blend" (with a couch image), "How You Doin?" and "We Were on a Break." It's the perfect beverage for your next "Friends" binge or whenever you feel like hanging on the couch with your buddies.

Taco Tuesday

Our motto is "Live every Tuesday like it's Taco Tuesday," but this week is an extra special Taco Tuesday. Oct. 4 is Taco Day, and we can think of several ways to celebrate. Most of them involve a margarita (or three) plus plenty of cheese and salsa. Enjoy.

Frosted cookies!

Jerry Smith’s Pumpkin Farm in Somers is famous for its hand-painted pumpkin characters, but the real draw for generations of area kids (and adults) is the farm’s frosted pumpkin cookies. Don't ask us how many we'll eat this month (we'd never tell the truth anyway). How sweet it is!