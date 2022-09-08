Hot Takes: What We Love This Week (Sept. 8-15, 2022)

Here’s a sampling of things we love this week:

Are you ready for some football?

I think we're all ready for some NFL games that actually count. (Don't get us started on those preseason "games" ... really, don't start.) The NFL is so powerful a force, it can even change the calendar. Consider: Tonight's opening game — the Buffalo Bills visiting the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams — airs on a Thursday night, so it should be on Amazon Prime Video, right? Eh, not so fast. Though the league's Thursday night games are airing exclusively this season on the streaming service, tonight's season opener is considered part of Sunday Night Football. That means it airs on good old broadcast TV. Tune in at 7:20 p.m. on NBC for a blockbuster matchup, and have that plate of nachos ready for kickoff.

Crunch time

Oktoberfest celebrations feature plenty of beer choices — seriously, have you SEEN the beer lists at those events? — but for us, the main attraction at those German-themed parties are the giant pretzels. You can happily munch on carbs for hours while listening to polka music. Add in some cheese and sausage, and we might never go home. For more about area Oktoberfest celebrations, see our story on Pages 10-11.

The apple of our eye

While the Great Debate rages — "Is it fall yet? Or does the season start on Sept. 22?" — we jump right into apple season! One of the most popular spots for apple picking every autumn is Apple Holler, where visitors can pick Paula Red, Dandee Red, Red Free, Ginger Gold, Sansa and Zestar apples. No doubt you've seen the cars lined up on weekends outside the venue, located off I-94 at Highway KR in Yorkville. (Hint: If you can get there during the week, you might not have to park three states away.) Not into picking fruit off trees? Then relax and enjoy an apple cider slushy. For more details, go to appleholler.com.

True classics

The Ravinia Festival in Highland Park, Ill., is rapidly coming to a close for this season. To close out 2022, Ravinia welcomes a blockbuster performer: Stevie Nicks, who has been writing and singing hit songs for decades. She performs Thursday (Sept. 8) and Saturday night (Sept. 10). However, Nicks is so popular, the Pavilion seats for both performances are already sold out (you can still grab a spot on the lawn). That means you have to shop on the dreaded secondary ticket market to see the "Landslide" singer in person. You'll have better luck on Sunday night. Plenty of tickets are still available to see Erykah Badu (with Ravyn Lenae). Reserved seats for Badu's Sept. 11 concert are $125-$155 (plus fees); a spot on the lawn is $44 (plus fees). Find more details at ravinia.org.

Dinner is 'served'

Saturday is TV Dinner Day, or as we call it at home, “There’s No Shame in Eating a Microwaved Meal in Front of the TV” Day. To celebrate, enjoy dinner the way the pioneers did ... or did starting in the 1950s when Swanson produced the first frozen “TV dinner.” If you're feeling brave, we suggest eating that weird apple dessert that comes with the meatloaf.