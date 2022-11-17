Hot Takes: What we love this week

Here's a sampling of things we love this week:

Fancy drinks

We don’t like coffee — not even coffee ice cream — but we have to admit, seeing people lug around those those festive Starbucks holiday cups makes us feel warm and toasty inside. It almost makes us want to develop a taste for expensive drinks with “frappe” in the title.

Weird drinks

After the Velveeta Martini was introduced a few months ago, we were ready for anything. So here goes: Aura Bora created a Green Bean Casserole sparkling water, which according to the company’s description, has a “sweet, earthy, and buttery flavor” and is like taking a bite out of a “perfectly crunchy, succulent green bean” — but without all that annoying chewing! This is definitely the weirdest Thanksgiving side dish we've seen, and we've seen folks do plenty of strange things with sweet potatoes. The new seltzer will be available through Aura Bora’s next "Secret Menu," accessible through its newsletter for its email subscribers.

Turkey Day Eve

The night before Thanksgiving has become a huge night for socializing, especially for college students who are back home for the holiday. "DrinksGiving" is so popular, it's now a bigger day for drinking than St. Patrick’s Day or even New Year’s Eve! If you do go out to party Wednesday night, designate a driver and make sure you’re not the person who’s supposed to be up early to get Thanksgiving dinner started.

Bright lights, big city

Downtown Milwaukee turns on its holiday decorations, with some 500,000 lights and dozens of animated displays. Tune into WISN-Channel 12 at 6:30 tonight (Nov. 17) for the kick-off celebration. The lights will stay on through Jan. 1 in three Downtown parks: Cathedral Square Park, Pere Marquette Park and Zeidler Union Square. And head along Wisconsin Avenue for an 18-block stretch of lights. Find out more at milwaukeeholidaylights.com.

A night at the ballet

The State Ballet Theatre of Ukraine performs "Sleeping Beauty" — one of the greatest classical ballets of all time — at the Genesee Theatre in Waukegan, Ill., tonight. This full-scale production, set to the music of Tchaikovsky and based on the Brothers Grimm's fairy tale, follows a handsome young prince as he works to free a beautiful maiden from an evil spell. Tickets to the 7 p.m. Nov. 17 show are $30-$50 (plus fees) at geneseetheatre.com.

Clash of the titans?

If you're hoping to watch the next Green Bay Packers game, don't wait until the weekend: The green and gold team gets an early start on Week 11, hosting the Tennessee Titans tonight (Nov. 17) at Lambeau Field. The game airs on Amazon Prime Video but, because it's the Packers, the game should also air on a Milwaukee channel for those of us without a streaming account. The Chicago Bears play this week, too, traveling to Atlanta to take on the Falcons for a noon Sunday game (airing on Fox).

Sweet Monday

Need a push to get started on that holiday baking? Nov. 21 is Gingerbread Cookie Day, celebrating the traditional spicy/sweet treat. According to Swedish folk tradition, gingerbread man cookies hold magical powers for making wishes come true. (What do we wish for? More cookies!) Here's another fun cookie fact: The world’s largest gingerbread man cookie was created by the IKEA staff in Oslo, Norway, in 2009. In true IKEA fashion, the cookie no doubt came unassembled.