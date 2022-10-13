Hot Takes: What we love this week

Here’s a sampling of things we love this week:

Be a sweetheart

Saturday is Sweetest Day, which is a great excuse to enjoy your favorite treats. An even better idea is to share those treats with someone. Whatever you do, be a sweetheart on Oct. 15 ... and every day.

Halloween houses

Normally, when a ghoul pops out of a tree as we’re walking past, we’re calling 911 or The Ghostbusters. But in October, it’s all part of the seasonal fun. Thanks to everyone who strings up orange lights and sets up fog machines. Next to Snickers bars, the decorations are the best part about Halloween.

A couple of classics

Lyle Lovett and John Hiatt are performing Sunday night at Milwaukee's Pabst Theater. Lovett, a singer, composer and actor who made the world safe for outrageous haircuts, broadened the definition of American music in a career that spans 14 albums. The Texas-based musician fuses elements of country, swing, jazz, folk, gospel and blues. Hiatt is one of America’s most respected and influential singer-songwriters, starting with the release of his 1974 debut, “Hangin’ Around the Observatory.” The Oct. 16 show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets are $55.50-$115 (plus fees) at pabsttheatergroup.com.

All sports, all the time

Play ball ... any kind of ball! This is that rare time of the sports calendar when you can find all the professional leagues playing — the NFL, NHL, NBA and post-season Major League Baseball — along with high school games and college football. We get winded just trying to keep with all the games. Thank goodness a heaping plate of nachos will fortify us.

Jamie Lee Curtis season

If it's October, it must be time for another "Halloween" movie, right? Jamie Lee Curtis — who made her name in Hollywood decades ago as the "Scream Queen" — returns as Laurie Strode in "Halloween Ends." But will this film franchise ever really end? (Hint: Not as long as it keeps making money.) Also in theaters this week: the horror film "Smile," which might make you think twice about that next dentist appointment. If you do venture out for a spooky movie, hold onto that popcorn.

Orange helmet alert!

This NFL season has not been kind so far to the Monsters of the Midway. The Chicago Bears — who are hosting the Washington Commanders tonight — have one of the worst passing offenses in football this year. They're playing in prime time (and airing on Amazon Prime), but the true key to their victory is their awesome orange helmets. Never pick against a team wearing awesome orange helmets. Fans without Amazon Prime can watch the game at 7:15 p.m. on Fox 32 in Chicago (Channel 13 on Spectrum Cable). As for Wisconsin's NFL team? The Green Bay Packers are back home from London and looking to rebound from that overseas loss with a win over the New York Jets. That games airs at noon Sunday on Fox. Sorry, no orange helmets at Lambeau Field, but expect to see plenty of green-and-gold.