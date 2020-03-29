Hotel industry feeling the pinch

Every aspect of our daily lives has been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
And the hotel industry certainly hasn't been unaffected.
According to numbers released last week by the American Hotel and Lodging Association, 44% of the total hotel workforce nationwide already have or are expected to lose their jobs in the coming weeks.
As tough as the post 9/11 days, weeks and months and the recession of 2008 were to the economy, the outlook following this pandemic may be even more grim, AHLA President and CEO Chip Rogers said in the release.
"The impact to our industry is already more severe than anything we've seen before," Rogers said. "The White House and Congress can take urgent action to protect countless jobs, provide relief to our dedicated and hard-working employees and ensure that our small business operators and franchise owners, who represent more than half of hotels in the country, can keep their doors open."
In Wisconsin, the release states that about 18,000 direct hotel operational jobs and 48,000 total have been lost so far because of COVID-19.
Local impact
Locally, hotels certainly are feeling those effects, said Kyle Highberg, area general manager for both the Double Tree by Hilton and Fairfield Inn and Suites by Marriott, both in Pleasant Prairie.
"Obviously, we were going to expect to see a decline in both revenues and occupancies based off the coronavirus," Highberg said. "I don't think we knew exactly what that impact was going to look like. Initially, we were anticipating a 25- to 30-percent dropoff in travel, and it turned into probably 75 or 80 percent seemingly in one day on March 13."
With those numbers in mind, it's not surprising that jobs have been lost at both properties.
Highberg is hopeful that's only short term, but like everything right now, there are a lot of moving — and unknown — pieces.
"We're hoping it's temporarily," he said. "But it's been an unfortunate impact of what's happened in our industry."
For the industry to rebound, specifically in Kenosha and Pleasant Prairie, Highberg said it's important for local companies and corporations to travel, which in turn puts people in the hotels.
When that happens remains to be seen. Highberg said original estimates had a 30-day window for a recovery to begin, but like everything surrounding the pandemic, that time frame has changed multiple times.
Now it's looking more like May to even August or September before any sense of normalcy may return, he said.
"We're hoping sooner rather than later," Highberg said. "But based on everything on the news, we don't have a very clear guidance of when it's going to be safe to travel."
An unprecedented time in history
One thing is certain, Highberg said, and that's we are in the midst of an unprecedented time in our history.
And it's definitely a difficult one on every front.
"Hilton has been around for 100 years; Marriott has been around for 96 years; and nothing has hit the industry as much as this," he said. "I was around during 9/11, (and) that was a very temporary thing for the hotel industry. I was here for the recession in 2008, and while that hurt the industry, that didn't hurt as much as this does.
"Hopefully, there's a quick comeback from this, but this is something that I have never seen in my career."
SAFER AT HOME
ALICE'S BIRTHDAY3.jpg
ALICE'S BIRTHDAY4.jpg
ALICE'S BIRTHDAY5.jpg
ALICE'S BIRTHDAY6.jpg
ALICE'S BIRTHDAY2.jpeg
ALICE'S BIRTHDAY1.jpeg
CITY COUNCIL MEETING
CITY COUNCIL MEETING
BUSY PETS
FRANK'S DINER
SHARING CENTER
SHARING CENTER
SHARING CENTER
SHARING CENTER
SHARING CENTER
DR. SUE
TOM TERWALL
TOM TERWALL
TOM TERWALL
St. Joseph pic 2
St. Joseph pic 1
Absentee voting in Pleasant Prairie
Evers ordering nonessential Wisconsin businesses closed
Pressure mounts on Evers to delay Wisconsin spring election
HOME EXPLOSION - neighbors help
EXPLOSION2 3-22-20 ALBERTS.jpg
EXPLOSION5 PAPPE.jpg
EXPLOSION4 PAPPE.jpg
HOUSE EXPLOSION
HOUSE EXPLOSION
HOUSE EXPLOSION
Yule house 2.JPG
Randy author pic
Randy columnist
Randy and siblings
Randy and parents
Randy and paper
star center 2.jpg
star center 1.jpg
4 Generations.jpg
Vietnam veterans donate to Shalom Center
NEW HOUSING
NEW HOUSING
NEW HOUSING
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.