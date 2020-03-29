Hotel industry feeling the pinch

"Obviously, we were going to expect to see a decline in both revenues and occupancies based off the coronavirus," Highberg said. "I don't think we knew exactly what that impact was going to look like. Initially, we were anticipating a 25- to 30-percent dropoff in travel, and it turned into probably 75 or 80 percent seemingly in one day on March 13."

With those numbers in mind, it's not surprising that jobs have been lost at both properties.

Highberg is hopeful that's only short term, but like everything right now, there are a lot of moving — and unknown — pieces.

"We're hoping it's temporarily," he said. "But it's been an unfortunate impact of what's happened in our industry."

For the industry to rebound, specifically in Kenosha and Pleasant Prairie, Highberg said it's important for local companies and corporations to travel, which in turn puts people in the hotels.

When that happens remains to be seen. Highberg said original estimates had a 30-day window for a recovery to begin, but like everything surrounding the pandemic, that time frame has changed multiple times.

Now it's looking more like May to even August or September before any sense of normalcy may return, he said.