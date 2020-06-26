Hours before a murder, a death threat captured on video

The man raised the gun, fired once toward Jenkins, who turned and ran. There were three more shots and Jenkins “started to run sloppy.”

He ran behind a neighbor’s home, leaned against the house. “I’m hit,” he told a friend who had run to his side. The friend told him to lay down, then held his hand under his Jenkins neck and begged him to stay with him. “Keshawn wasn’t responding, but his mouth was moving,” the complaint states.

When rescue crews arrived, called for a report of shots fired, they found Jenkins lying on the ground dead, shot in the lower back.

On Friday, Craig Russell, Jr., 32, of Waukegan, Ill., was charged with first-degree intentional homicide for Jenkins death. He is being held on $1 million bond.

Russell has been in custody at Kenosha County Jail since March 19, held until now on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and threatening a police officer. He was arrested on the gun charge as Kenosha Police were investigating Jenkins death.

According to the criminal complaint, there police tied Russell to Jenkins death through security video from the area that showed his car in the area at the time of the shooting, through phone and electronic message data, and by witness statements.