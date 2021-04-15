No injuries reported in house fire on 88th Avenue in Town of Somers

TOWN OF SOMERS — Fire officials were working Thursday to determine the cause of a fire in a rural residence near the Kenosha Business Park.

No injuries were reported as a result of the morning fire in the 5700 block of Highway H (88th Avenue). The home's location is north of 60th Street and south of 52nd Street (Highway 158).

Somers Fire Chief Carson Wilkinson said the fire began outside the home before it moved into the basement area of the home. All the occupants were safely evacuated. An extent of damage was not immediately available Thursday morning.

"We were able to get a pretty quick knockdown on (the fire)," Wilkinson said at the scene.

Kenosha County Sheriff's deputies were the first on the scene, Wilkinson said, who added the significant response from other area agencies was done more as a precautionary measure.

"Because of the potential for fire spread inside the building, we wanted to make sure we had enough personnel here to keep it safe and be able to hit anything that happened," Wilkinson said.

Among the agencies assisting the Somers Fire and Rescue crews at the scene and manning Somers firehouses during the call were units and personnel from Kenosha, Pleasant Prairie, Salem, Paris and Caledonia.

At 11:20 a.m. Thursday, the Kenosha County Fire Investigation Task Force was dispatched to the scene. The investigation into the cause of the fire was expected to continue during the day Thursday. Wilkinson said he expects to have more information Friday.

