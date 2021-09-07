 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
House in Randall catches fire after lightning strike
View Comments
alert

House in Randall catches fire after lightning strike

{{featured_button_text}}

A house in Randall caught fire Tuesday when it was struck by lightning.

Sgt. David Wright of the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department said the Randall Fire Department was called to the home for a report of a fire. When they arrived, they found smoking coming from the house. All of the occupants had gotten out safely, Wright said.

The Randall Fire Department requested mutual aid from surrounding fire departments to fight the fire.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert