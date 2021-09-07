House in Randall catches fire after lightning strike

A house in Randall caught fire Tuesday when it was struck by lightning.
Sgt. David Wright of the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department said the Randall Fire Department was called to the home for a report of a fire. When they arrived, they found smoking coming from the house. All of the occupants had gotten out safely, Wright said.
The Randall Fire Department requested mutual aid from surrounding fire departments to fight the fire.
Deneen Smith
Reporter
