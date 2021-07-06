House of Gerhard damaged by early-morning crash but stays open for business

Kenosha’s House of Gerhard restaurant opened as usual Tuesday after a car crashed into the building before dawn.
Kenosha Police said a 25-year-old Kenosha woman crashed into the west side of the restaurant, 3927 75th St., at 1:52 a.m. Tuesday morning. She then fled on foot, leaving her Mercury Mountaineer behind.
Sgt. Leo Viola said the woman was found by police a few blocks away and was cited for hit-and-run property damage, inattentive driving, reckless driving and two other driving-related tickets.
Viola said the woman was not injured, and there was no structural damage to the building.
Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
“It could have been a lot worse,” Gerhard manager Kyle Rudin said, saying the crash left behind a broken window, a broken porch support and cosmetic damage to the exterior. “Nothing to keep us from opening as usual.”
Rudin said a small rock garden on the west side of the building near the entrance likely slowed the vehicle and kept damage to a minimum.
The House of Gerhard, a German-American supper club, opened in 1964.
Residents of 26th Avenue participate in the second annual neighborhood Fourth of July parade, an event that sprouted amid the COVID-19 pandemic that shut down many large public gatherings in Kenosha last year, such as, the city's Civic Veterans Parade and fireworks. On Sunday, the neighbors renewed their new found Independence Day tradition that has inspired community camaraderie, which they hope will continue for years to come.
Terry Flores
WATCH NOW: Kenosha Fourth of July Festivities
FOURTH FESTIVITIES
Fireworks light up the Kenosha Harbor on the Fourth of July.
KENOSHA NEW PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
POPS FOURTH OF JULY
Patrons of a tavern on wheels pedal past Pennoyer Park on the Fourth of July.
KENOSHA NEW PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
FOURTH FESTIVITIES
The lakefront along the Kenosha Harbor was full of life on the Fourth of July.
KENOSHA NEW PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
FOURTH FESTIVITIES
Elissa Werve grills brats along the Kenosha Harbor on the Fourth of July.
KENOSHA NEW PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
FOURTH FESTIVITIES
Patrons listen to the Smolens Trio along the Kenosha Harbor on the Fourth of July.
KENOSHA NEW PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
FOURTH FESTIVITIES
People pack into the lakefront for the fireworks display on the Fourth of July.
KENOSHA NEW PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
FOURTH FESTIVITIES
Folks line the harbor before the start of the fireworks display on the Fourth of July.
KENOSHA NEW PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
FOURTH FESTIVITIES
Glowing toys from a street vendor light up the pathway along the harbor on the Fourth of July.
KENOSHA NEW PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
FOURTH FESTIVITIES
Adrianna Di Cello, 8, of Loves Park, Ill., plays with sparklers along the lakefront on the Fourth of July.
KENOSHA NEW PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
FOURTH FESTIVITIES
Fireworks light up the Kenosha Harbor on the Fourth of July.
KENOSHA NEW PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
FOURTH FESTIVITIES
Fireworks light up the Kenosha Harbor on the Fourth of July.
KENOSHA NEW PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
FOURTH FESTIVITIES
Fireworks light up the Kenosha Harbor on the Fourth of July.
KENOSHA NEW PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
FOURTH FESTIVITIES
Fireworks light up the Kenosha Harbor on the Fourth of July.
SEAN KRAJACIC, KENOSHA NEWs PHOTOs
HOLIDAY FIESTIVITIES
Emma Lundgren, 8, left, and her stepmom, Cinnamon Michael, hold on and close their eyes as they ride the Re-Mix II in Downtown Kenosha on Saturday, July 3, 2021.
SEAN KRAJACIC, Kenosha News
HOLIDAY FIESTIVITIES
Young spectators watch as dogs leap in to a pool during the Dock Dogs Big Air Competition in Downtown Kenosha on Saturday, July 3, 2021.
SEAN KRAJACIC, Kenosha News
HOLIDAY FIESTIVITIES
Jaxon Paskiewicz, 4, plays a round of Plinko to win a prize as Guy Santelli of the Kensoha Fire Department looks on during festivities in Downtown Kenosha on Saturday, July 3, 2021.
SEAN KRAJACIC, Kenosha News
HOLIDAY FIESTIVITIES
Patrons ride a roller coaster in the midway as they enjoy holiday festivities in Downtown Kenosha on Saturday, July 3, 2021.
SEAN KRAJACIC, Kenosha News
DIVING DOGS
DIVING DOGS
Young spectators watch as dogs leap in to a pool during the Dock Dogs Big Air Competition in Downtown Kenosha on Saturday. It was one of just many activities and events that kicked off the three-day holiday weekend.
SEAN KRAJACIC, Kenosha News
HOLIDAY FIESTIVITIES
John Grimaldi performs as the Studebaker John Duo in Downtown Kenosha on Saturday, July 3, 2021.
SEAN KRAJACIC, Kenosha News
HOLIDAY FIESTIVITIES
Crowds of people walk along the harbor between booths filled with food and goods in Downtown Kenosha on Saturday, July 3, 2021.
SEAN KRAJACIC, Kenosha News
HOLIDAY FIESTIVITIES
Brody, a silver lab, jumps into the water after a toy thrown by his owner, Nicole Mueller, during the Dock Dogs Big Air Competition in Downtown Kenosha on Saturday, July 3, 2021.
SEAN KRAJACIC, Kenosha News
HOLIDAY FIESTIVITIES
Fronz Metallo plays the sitar along the Kenosha harbor in Downtown Kenosha on Saturday, July 3, 2021.
SEAN KRAJACIC, Kenosha News
HOLIDAY FIESTIVITIES
Jersey jumps after a toy his owner, Brad Scharfenorth, of Elkhorn, throws in to the water during the Dock Dogs Big Air Competition in Downtown Kenosha on Saturday.
SEAN KRAJACIC, Kenosha News
HOLIDAY FIESTIVITIES
Brody jumps over 20 feet in to a pool during the Dock Dogs Big Air Competition in Downtown Kenosha on Saturday, July 3, 2021.
SEAN KRAJACIC, Kenosha News
HOLIDAY FIESTIVITIES
Crowds of people walk along the harbor between booths filled with food and goods in Downtown Kenosha on Saturday, July 3, 2021.
SEAN KRAJACIC, Kenosha News
POPS FOURTH OF JULY
Conductor Craig Gall looks to the crowd as he conducts the Pops Band at the bandshell in Pennoyer Park on the Fourth of July.
KENOSHA NEW PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
POPS FOURTH OF JULY
Liz Snyder plays the piccolo while performing with the Pops Band at the bandshell in Pennoyer Park on the Fourth of July.
KENOSHA NEW PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
POPS FOURTH OF JULY
Conductor Craig Gall claps after a song during a performance of the Pops Band at the bandshell in Pennoyer Park on the Fourth of July.
KENOSHA NEW PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
POPS FOURTH OF JULY
The Pops Band plays at the bandshell in Pennoyer Park on the Fourth of July.
KENOSHA NEW PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
Downtown Holiday Feativities
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.