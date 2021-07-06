House of Gerhard damaged by early-morning crash but stays open for business

Kenosha’s House of Gerhard restaurant opened as usual Tuesday after a car crashed into the building before dawn.

Kenosha Police said a 25-year-old Kenosha woman crashed into the west side of the restaurant, 3927 75th St., at 1:52 a.m. Tuesday morning. She then fled on foot, leaving her Mercury Mountaineer behind.

Sgt. Leo Viola said the woman was found by police a few blocks away and was cited for hit-and-run property damage, inattentive driving, reckless driving and two other driving-related tickets.

Viola said the woman was not injured, and there was no structural damage to the building.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It could have been a lot worse,” Gerhard manager Kyle Rudin said, saying the crash left behind a broken window, a broken porch support and cosmetic damage to the exterior. “Nothing to keep us from opening as usual.”

Rudin said a small rock garden on the west side of the building near the entrance likely slowed the vehicle and kept damage to a minimum.

The House of Gerhard, a German-American supper club, opened in 1964.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.