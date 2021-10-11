Housing could replace former Frost Manufacturing site

A residential-heavy development within the Lincoln neighborhood could soon take root at the site of the former Frost Manufacturing site, based on a preliminary proposal that is in the early stages of review.

The city Plan Commission on Thursday held a preliminary discussion and public hearing on an effort to rezone the site, 6523 14th Ave., from its current manufacturing designation to mixed-use.

Rich Schroeder, deputy director of the Kenosha Planning and Zoning Department, said the rezoning is taking place at this point “to facilitate the sale of the property from the city to a private developer.

Current plans call for the eventual construction of three 24-unit apartment buildings on the property.

During deliberations, commissioners were overwhelmingly supportive of the plans, at first blush.

“This is a great opportunity for the redevelopment of that neighborhood,” Commissioner Mark Bourque said.

Schroeder also indicated further, more crystallized details for the site will come to light later this month.

“The concept plan is currently under staff review and will be presented to the city Plan Commission at the Oct. 21 meeting,” Schroeder said.