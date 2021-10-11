Housing could replace former Frost Manufacturing site

A residential-heavy development within the Lincoln neighborhood could soon take root at the site of the former Frost Manufacturing site, based on a preliminary proposal that is in the early stages of review.
The city Plan Commission on Thursday held a preliminary discussion and public hearing on an effort to rezone the site, 6523 14th Ave., from its current manufacturing designation to mixed-use.
Rich Schroeder, deputy director of the Kenosha Planning and Zoning Department, said the rezoning is taking place at this point “to facilitate the sale of the property from the city to a private developer.
Current plans call for the eventual construction of three 24-unit apartment buildings on the property.
During deliberations, commissioners were overwhelmingly supportive of the plans, at first blush.
“This is a great opportunity for the redevelopment of that neighborhood,” Commissioner Mark Bourque said.
Schroeder also indicated further, more crystallized details for the site will come to light later this month.
“The concept plan is currently under staff review and will be presented to the city Plan Commission at the Oct. 21 meeting,” Schroeder said.
Also on the agenda
Also Thursday, the Plan Commission:
• Gave final approval to Uptown Lofts, the 107-unit multifamily development set to replace a building heavily damaged in last year’s unrest. A conditional-use permit was granted to take the plan to the next step.
The project, which has been reviewed extensively in recent months, is planned to be constructed on 22nd and 23rd avenues, between 61st and 63rd streets. The Plan Commission had final say on the project.
• Gave final approval to the construction of a 14,464-square-foot airplane hanger at 4123 91st Ave. within the Kenosha Regional Airport.
A company known as M Aviation Hanger plans to construct the facility to provide space for several airplanes and an office area with a lounge. A four-bay garage also is included within the plans.
• Tabled a technical request from CVS to create a separate parcel for its store at 2215 80th St. The national pharmacy chain is seeking the opportunity to have a two-lot certified map created throughout Sunnyside Plaza, with its store being on one lot and the balance of the shopping center on the other lot.
A representative with the engineering firm tasked with drawing up the two-lot CSM was unable to explain why CVS was seeking authority to have its own lot.
“I’d like to get a little more clarification on that,” said Mayor John Antaramian, chair of the Plan Commission, who made the motion to table the request.
• Gave favorable feedback to the proposed expansion of an existing Speedway convenience store at 8012 Sheridan Road.
The local Speedway operator plans to raze the existing building and expand it into a 4,608-square-foot store. Once complete, plans call for the new store being open 24 hours, rather than the current operations plan of 5:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Thursday’s Speedway review was preliminary, and the company will have to submit renderings and a full-fledged operations plan for the process of obtaining a new conditional-use permit.