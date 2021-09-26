Housing project for disabled adults proposed for 30th Avenue in Kenosha inches closer to approval

After several rounds in recent years, an apartment development geared toward adults with disabilities is inching closer to the finish line.

Pleasant Prairie-based Arbor Holdings LLC received three pivotal votes from the city Plan Commission on Thursday for its 30-unit multifamily development, The Arbors, at 1915 30th Ave. and 2031 30th Ave.

Plans for The Arbors first surfaced in 2019, but were intermittently withdrawn as the developers fine-tuned details. Original plans called for a 28-unit facility and were increased to an additional four units when plans were resubmitted a year ago.

In the third and most recent sets of plans, Arbor Holdings trimmed the number of units by two — resulting in 30 units — and made a few other tweaks to the plans submitted last year, including the removal of a proposed community room.

At Thursday’s meeting, commissioners approved the project’s on-site parking plan and an overall conditional-use permit for the project.