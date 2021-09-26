Housing project for disabled adults proposed for 30th Avenue in Kenosha inches closer to approval

After several rounds in recent years, an apartment development geared toward adults with disabilities is inching closer to the finish line.
Pleasant Prairie-based Arbor Holdings LLC received three pivotal votes from the city Plan Commission on Thursday for its 30-unit multifamily development, The Arbors, at 1915 30th Ave. and 2031 30th Ave.
Plans for The Arbors first surfaced in 2019, but were intermittently withdrawn as the developers fine-tuned details. Original plans called for a 28-unit facility and were increased to an additional four units when plans were resubmitted a year ago.
In the third and most recent sets of plans, Arbor Holdings trimmed the number of units by two — resulting in 30 units — and made a few other tweaks to the plans submitted last year, including the removal of a proposed community room.
At Thursday’s meeting, commissioners approved the project’s on-site parking plan and an overall conditional-use permit for the project.
Commissioners also gave a favorable recommendation to a rezoning ordinance that changes the land-use designation from agriculture to a multifamily residential district. The City Council has the final say on the rezoning and will holding a public hearing and possibly act on the matter at its 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 18, meeting.
On-site parking
One aspect of The Arbors’ latest plan that has drawn scrutiny is on-site parking, which falls below city thresholds.
Typically, a provision in the city’s zoning ordinance would stipulate 60 total parking spaces are required on the property — two spaces per unit — but Arbor Holdings is receiving the go-ahead to have 36 spaces.
Last month, when the most recent plans first went before commissioners, project representatives said they were seeking fewer parking spaces because none of the residents will drive. Officials within the city’s planning department backed Arbor Holdings’ proposal.
Leslie Scherrer-Pella of PSG Inc., a firm in The Arbor’s project team, said the revised plans call for abundant green space throughout the property, in lieu of the would-be parking spaces.
“It would be a way better use, rather than a bunch of asphalt,” Scherrer-Pella said.
While the parking reduction received unanimous approval at Thursday’s meeting, several commissioners had expressed tentative reservations during the project’s initial review, citing concerns of a possible influx of on-street parking.
Ald. Holly Kangas, whose district encompasses the proposed site of The Arbors, was among those who originally aired similar concerns.
“I did have some concerns about the parking spaces, but I’m not an engineer and have agreed to go along with city staff’s recommendation,” Kangas said on Thursday.
On-site manager
Because of the intricate nature of the population it is serving, Arbor Holdings plans to have around-the-clock support at the site.
Jeff Crabtree, co-owner of Arbor Holdings, said there will be an on-site manager once the housing development is up and running. A total of 15 to 18 employees will be at the site, he said, including some working third-shift hours.
