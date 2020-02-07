Housing shortage having major impact on most vulnerable

Little affordable housing

The problem centers on a shortage of housing in general and affordable housing in particular, say WCH staff.

“The hugest need is housing for older, single women,” according to Angie Volm, WCH director of programs.

“They may be leaving an abusive partner and don’t know how to live on their own. They also may not have access to a bank account, and they might not drive.”

“There has also been a drop in housing available to youth and a rise in youth who are high school dropouts with low-paying jobs,” according to Lina Martinez, WCH’s rapid rehousing coordinator.

Then there are young adults who have “aged out” of foster care but have nowhere to go, Volm said. “They’re not necessarily victims of abuse but they find themselves homeless.”

The lack of affordable housing has resulted in higher rents and security deposit requirements, say WCH staff.

They cited “rent gouging,” such as demanding three months rent in advance.

“Older folks especially can’t come up with this kind of financial cushion, and Section Eight housing for senior women rarely opens up,” Volm said.