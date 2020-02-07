You are the owner of this article.
Housing shortage having major impact on most vulnerable
Housing shortage having major impact on most vulnerable

Kenosha’s lean housing market and rising prices are hard enough on middle-income citizens looking for homes.

But for those on the lowest end of the income spectrum, this is translating into housing insecurity and increased homelessness, according to emergency shelter experts.

This pressure is felt particularly by those entering the emergency shelter system fleeing domestic violence and those trying to find a foothold after other life-altering events.

“Affordable housing is challenging to find, not only in Kenosha, but all over the state,” said Tamarra Coleman, Shalom Center executive director.

“Individuals and families are having to stay (in shelters) longer because of the shortage of affordable housing units in Kenosha County.”

Finding permanent housing after temporary/emergency shelter is also “extremely challenging,” Coleman said.

According to local shelter directors, the problem is affecting a cross-section of the population, from women leaving abusive situations to elders on fixed incomes.

Women and Children’s Horizons is currently at capacity for single women and families alike, and the Shalom Center plans to double the number of beds for female clients in the very near future.

Little affordable housing

The problem centers on a shortage of housing in general and affordable housing in particular, say WCH staff.

“The hugest need is housing for older, single women,” according to Angie Volm, WCH director of programs.

“They may be leaving an abusive partner and don’t know how to live on their own. They also may not have access to a bank account, and they might not drive.”

“There has also been a drop in housing available to youth and a rise in youth who are high school dropouts with low-paying jobs,” according to Lina Martinez, WCH’s rapid rehousing coordinator.

Then there are young adults who have “aged out” of foster care but have nowhere to go, Volm said. “They’re not necessarily victims of abuse but they find themselves homeless.”

The lack of affordable housing has resulted in higher rents and security deposit requirements, say WCH staff.

They cited “rent gouging,” such as demanding three months rent in advance.

“Older folks especially can’t come up with this kind of financial cushion, and Section Eight housing for senior women rarely opens up,” Volm said.

Shelters full

In its 30-day emergency shelter program, WCH currently has 12 rooms, enough for 11 families.

There may be 20 to 30 people at the shelter at any given time.

When the Shalom Center opened its permanent shelter at 4314 39th Ave., staff encountered a large increase in female (non-family) clients requesting shelter.

“When the INNS program was hosted in church basements, only four to six clients per night were women,” according to Shalom Center director Tamara Coleman.

“Since the opening of the permanent shelter, the average number of women at the shelter each night has grown to 13,” Coleman said.

The change, Coleman speculates, is because the permanent shelter offers women more privacy; with the INNS program, women shared large basement space with men.

It is also because the INNS program required clients to get up and move out every morning. The permanent building allows clients to get up, take a shower and leave the building in clean clothes, Coleman said.

To meet increasing demand, the Shalom Center is working to expand its quarters to accommodate 20 female guests per night, she said.

The additional beds are expected to be ready next month.

Lina Martinez

Lina Martinez, rapid rehousing coordinator at Women's and Children's Horizons.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO
Brianna Jones

Brianna Jones 

 SUBMITTED PHOTO
Angie Volm

Angie Volm, Women and Children's Horizons director of programs

 SUBMITTED PHOTO
