How crews overcame the odds to deliver the new ice castle

TOWN OF GENEVA — After flying in help from out of state and battling inconsistent weather conditions for weeks, organizers will open the Ice Castle attraction Friday near Lake Geneva.
Pushing to get the frozen funhouse ready for visitors, the company Ice Castles LLC called in extra manpower for the construction team at Geneva National Resort.
Officials said the extra helpers came from as far away as Canada.
Organizers had hoped to open for business by late December. But unseasonably mild temperatures slowed down work on the outdoor tourist attraction.
“It’s really great having our reinforcements from out of town come and help us,” crew member Joe Weiler said. “We are one of the newer Ice Castles sites, so having folks that have been doing it for a while helps a lot with efficiency.”
The attraction on Lake Como will open to the public at 4 p.m. Friday.
Tickets cost $16.99 for adults and $11.99 for kids Monday through Thursday, $20.99 for adults and $15.99 for kids on weekends.
The interactive frozen castle features fountains, slides, tunnels and other features that are ideal for camera-toting visitors. The attraction is outfitted with colored lights for nighttime visitors.
‘Challenging winter’
“It has been a challenging winter in Wisconsin,” company president Ryan Davis said. “The warmer temperatures pushed back our opening date slightly, but our talented crew in Lake Geneva has still been able to create an enhanced experience that we know our guests will love.”
Officials have not discussed whether they have been able to achieve the estimated 40,000-square-foot size of the ice castle that was proposed at the outset.
Weiler said the Utah-based ice castle company brought at least five extra crew members from Colorado, Utah and Canada.
The company operates about a half-dozen ice castles across the country.
“Many sites are already open, and they need fewer hands,” Weiler said. “So it was great for us to get some help.
“They got to learn a few new things that we do, and they also got to teach some folks a few things.”
The ice castle made its debut last winter on Riviera Beach in downtown Lake Geneva. Over a six-week run between January and March, the attraction drew about 90,000 visitors.
New location
Organizers sought a new location this year, seeking more space, and went with a golf driving range at Geneva National Resort.
The new location allows for concession areas, two kid zones and more ice slides, organizers said.
Geneva National is offering buffet lunch and dinner options for visitors, and other nearby businesses are offering specials to entice the wintertime tourists.
G.L. Chambers, president of Geneva National Resort, said the town of Geneva resort, located five minutes west of Lake Geneva, will serve as “the primary base camp” for the ice castle and surrounding winter attractions.
“On behalf of the residents, members and associates that call Geneva National home, we could not be more excited to welcome thousands of new guests to our resort destination,” Chambers said.
