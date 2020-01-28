How crews overcame the odds to deliver the new ice castle

“It has been a challenging winter in Wisconsin,” company president Ryan Davis said. “The warmer temperatures pushed back our opening date slightly, but our talented crew in Lake Geneva has still been able to create an enhanced experience that we know our guests will love.”

Officials have not discussed whether they have been able to achieve the estimated 40,000-square-foot size of the ice castle that was proposed at the outset.

Weiler said the Utah-based ice castle company brought at least five extra crew members from Colorado, Utah and Canada.

The company operates about a half-dozen ice castles across the country.

“Many sites are already open, and they need fewer hands,” Weiler said. “So it was great for us to get some help.

“They got to learn a few new things that we do, and they also got to teach some folks a few things.”

The ice castle made its debut last winter on Riviera Beach in downtown Lake Geneva. Over a six-week run between January and March, the attraction drew about 90,000 visitors.

New location

Organizers sought a new location this year, seeking more space, and went with a golf driving range at Geneva National Resort.