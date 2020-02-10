How environmental and wetlands protection could lead to economic boons near Foxconn

Estimating the cost of the project is not an exact science, but it will likely be between $3 million and $4 million, Giordano said.

After getting approvals from Mount Pleasant and Racine County, Root-Pike WIN’s small staff — based on the campus of the University of Wisconsin-Parkside — has reached the grant-finding phase that is necessary to turn the design into an actualized wildlife area.

Besides improving water quality, Giordano and Osterman believe this restoration project will also help entice businesses to open up near Foxconn.

It can be “a recruitment tool for a lot of people,” Osterman said.

It also could function as new parkland and recreational areas for fishing, biking, hiking and birding thanks to 2 miles of planned multi-purpose trails and 100 acres of prairie and uplands.

“People want to be near clean water and open spaces,” Giordano said. “It’s going to be a great asset. ... You can see why this corridor makes a lot of sense.”

“To me, that’s the really important part of it,” Havn said, considering the planned trails will be easily accessible for residents as well as Foxconn employees. He pointed to the slowly expanding Pike River Pathway as an example of what could happen near Foxconn.