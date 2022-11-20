How is your health? Kenosha County residents encouraged to take online community health assessment

An assessment of Kenosha County’s overall community health is now underway, and residents can participate by taking an online survey, Health Officer Jen Freiheit announced Friday.

Kenosha County Thrive is a community-guided effort to assess the health needs of the county, Freiheit said.

The Community Health Improvement Plan is championed by Kenosha County, Aurora Health Care and Froedtert South.

The online assessment, which takes roughly 15 to 20 minutes to complete and will be open for four weeks, is crucial in collecting data to inform the plan, Freiheit said. The survey is available at https://www.kenoshacounty.org/thrive.

“It’s important for residents to take this survey because it offers us direct, local input on how we as a public health department and our community members can move forward in making

Kenosha County a healthier place to live,” Freiheit said. “Your feedback will help us to better understand what we can do on the local level to create positive change.”

As an incentive to take the survey, Kenosha County Public Health is raffling off 10, $100 Visa gift cards to people who complete the entire questionnaire. Those who reach the end of the survey will be redirected to an unlinked site to enter the drawing, as their responses to the survey questions will remain anonymous.

In addition to the online survey, Kenosha County Public Health collected Community Health Improvement Plan data from community conversations that were held earlier in the year and through the County Health Rankings and Roadmaps Report, which analyzes multiple data sources and variables to critically rank each county in Wisconsin and the United States in several categories.

Kenosha County Board of Health President Dr. Diane Gerlach said the survey is an important tool for improving the community’s health.

“The findings of the survey are invaluable to the government, not-for-profit health systems, service and volunteer organizations in Kenosha County for developing plans and improving services to meet the most pressing community health needs,” Gerlach said.

Once the online assessment closes in four weeks, Kenosha County will assess the results and begin the process of creating the new Community Health Improvement Plan in early 2023.

The survey is for anyone that lives in Kenosha County, and it is not one per household. Each resident can fill one out on their own, including high school students.

For more information about the assessment and Community Health Improvement Plan process, send an email to Thrive@kenoshacounty.org.