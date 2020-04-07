How Steil and Jockey worked together to start making PPE in record time

Two Wisconsin companies, a Georgia-based manufacturer and a first-term U.S. congressman have worked together to get tens of thousands of gowns produced for front-line medical workers.
It usually takes weeks to start this process. They pulled it off in a matter of hours.
Like most collaborations, it started with a phone call.
On March 21, the office of U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Wis., started reaching out to local manufacturers to see if they could help with the shortage of personal protective equipment, PPE, that hospitals so desperately need right now, but are also desperately short on.
Southeastern Wisconsin is “one of the best areas in the world for manufacturing,” Steil, who represents Wisconsin’s 1st Congressional District, told The Journal Times on Tuesday. “These are essential businesses. These are people in our community who are going to work every day and working their butts during this national emergency.”
One of the corporations that answered the call was Kenosha-based Jockey International.
“It is part of our DNA to roll up our sleeves and help our country in her time of need,” Jockey CEO Debra Waller said on the White House lawn Monday during a pandemic briefing with President Donald Trump.
Jockey was founded in 1876 by a minister, Samuel T. Cooper, who sold socks to lumberjacks who had been at risk of dying when blisters on their feet became infected.
The company is proud of that origin and of how it built parachutes for the U.S. military during World War II, and now how it’s helping doctors and nurses and other medical personnel get the protection they need during the coronavirus crisis.
“We are eager to provide support for health care workers on the front lines of this fight,” Waller said.
In the past, Jockey had made medical supplies, but wasn’t in that business anymore. But on March 15, almost a week before Steil started making cold calls, the company’s leaders were talking about how they could help during the crisis.
Jockey already has a partnership with Encompass Group, a company based in Georgia, which still produces some medical clothing.
Between Encompass and Jockey, they had the capacity to start producing “desperately needed” tier 3 isolation gowns, which protect the wearer from fluids. The gowns are in particularly high demand now, considering how transmissible the novel coronavirus is through saliva and other bodily fluids.
However, they didn’t have all the materials at the ready.
The main thing they needed “a very specific” type of polypropylene film, Jockey COO Mark Fedyk said.
