How sweet it is: Paielli's Bakery hosts reunion

I’ve been at the Kenosha News so long, it seems like I’ve never worked anywhere else.

But on Saturday in a Kenosha parking lot, I gathered with a hundred or so former associates to celebrate my “secret past” at Paielli’s Bakery.

It’s actually not a secret, but it was a long time ago. (So long ago, that when I talked with Dave Paielli last week, he was shocked to discover I had worked at his family business during high school, 1979-’81, when he was working there, too.)

The occasion for the gathering was to take photos and video for the bakery’s 100th anniversary, coming up on Jan. 14.

It was much like a high school class reunion, except with more doughnuts and a wide range of ages.

Gloria Peterson worked at Paielli’s from 1956 to ‘59 “when this building opened,” referring to the bakery’s present location at 6020 39th Ave.

“I learned a lot from Mrs. Paielli about working with people and taking pride in our work,” Peterson said.

That Mrs. Paielli was Matilda, who started the bakery in 1923 with her husband, Santé. It’s still operated by the Paielli family, stretching into the third and fourth generations.

Luigina Wasilevich worked at the bakery even earlier, from 1948 to ‘50.

“We were good friends with the Paielli family,” she said, explaining how she came to work at the business. She remembers “selling pies and breads on 52nd Street” where the bakery was then located.

Wasilevich was at the reunion Saturday with her daughters, Anne Wasilevich and Kathy Tirabassi — who also worked at Paielli’s during high school.

Tirabassi, who worked there 1975-’79, recalls “the camaraderie among everyone at the bakery, the happy customers and the food.”

Her sister, Anne, worked the front counter from 1975 to ‘77 and enjoyed “waiting on the people and helping them pick out their favorite doughnut.”

She also claims that “our group of workers invented the Cyclops doughnut,” which continues to reign supreme at Paielli’s.

The doughnut — named for the one-eyed giant Cyclops in Greek mythology — comes covered in chocolate and packed with a rich creamy filling (the “eye”) in the middle.

“We had a big tub of white frosting,” Anne said, “and we put it into the center of the doughnut to enjoy in the breakroom.”

While this origin story can’t be independently verified — apparently, no one keeps official stats on doughnuts — it’s also not being challenged. So think of those Paielli’s employees from the mid-1970s the next time you bite into that creamy Cyclops filling.

Family tradition

Families working at Paielli’s is a trend that continues: Hannah St. Louis has been there since 2019 and her mother, Michelle, did a stint for a few years, too, starting at age 15 in 1989.

While a lot of the young workers passed through the bakery during their teen years, Dave Boyd started during high school and — 43 years later — he’s still there.

His long stint earned him the title of “an honorary Paielli” from co-workers on Saturday.

At the center of all this is Dino Paielli, who was born almost 90 years ago above his parents’ bakery and still comes to work.

“I’ve been here my whole life,” he said, while people came up to hug him and reminisce.

As a young adult, Dino “was given a few options about where I could work,” he recalled, “and I chose to stay and work with my dad.”

The same goes for Dino’s sons, Mark and Dave, who have both been at the bakery for close to half a century.

The anniversary celebration preparations continue — with plans for a collage of historic photos on a wall inside the bakery — and Dave Paielli expects to be “really busy on Jan. 14.”

So busy, in fact, he suggested I come back “and have a throwback day, working at the front counter.”

That offer might have been in jest, but I warned him I will take him up on it.

Nothing smells better than a bakery on a cold Saturday in January, and it could be fun to relive — at least for one day — the sweetest job I ever had.

So get that Cyclops ready. I will work for food.