How to order Girl Scout Cookies
How to order Girl Scout Cookies

You can order your Girl Scout cookies several different ways this year, including:

  • Grubhub: Consumers in the 53214 (West Allis) and 53140 (parts of Kenosha) zip codes can visit www.grubhub.com/food/girl_scouts. Deliveries will be made March 6-7, 13-14, and 20-21.
  • To purchase from a local Girl Scout troop online for shipment to your door or to donate cookies to first responders and local causes through Cookie Share Enter your zip code into the Girl Scout Cookie Finder at www.girlscoutcookies.org
  • ind socially distant or contact-free cookie booths, Text COOKIES to 59618 (message and data rates may apply. Text STOPGS to STOP, HELPGS for help), or use the official Girl Scout Cookie Finder app for free on iOS or Android devices 
  • Contact a registered Girl Scout to purchase from her personal online Digital Cookie account.
