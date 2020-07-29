How will Chicago's inclusion of Wisconsin in its emergency travel order affect you?

Many who work in the Chicago area, but live in Kenosha, probably have a few questions since Chicago added Wisconsin to the list of states that visitors would need to quarantine for 14 days upon coming to the city.
The loudest among those leading up to the July 31 effective date of the state’s inclusion in Chicago’s order most likely being, “How will this affect my day?”
The answer, according to the city’s website for its Emergency Travel Order, is: Not much.
According to the city’s website, under the “Frequently Asked Questions” portion, it states under the Wisconsin subsection:
“The Order applies to individuals arriving in Chicago, while they are in the city. (It) does not include individuals who are commuting from Wisconsin to Chicago for the purpose of work; however, such commuters are subject to the requirements below. It does include individuals coming from Wisconsin to Chicago for non-work purposes or Chicago residents returning from Wisconsin counties unless they are deemed an essential worker.”
Likewise, motorists traveling through Wisconsin, but have not stayed in the state for 24 hours, are not subject to quarantine.
There are also exceptions for travel for medical care and parental shared custody in the city’s order.
However, essential workers traveling to Chicago from the Kenosha area for things not work-related will need to follow the 14-day quarantine protocol.
Requirements Kenoshans will face
Now, while Kenoshans may still report to work in Chicago without issue, there are some requirements that they will have to follow, including:
They must limit their activities to work-related activities and functions that directly support their work-related activities, and avoid public spaces as much as possible;
Essential workers should monitor temperature and signs of symptoms, wear a face covering when in public, maintain social distance, and clean and disinfect workspaces;
And essential workers are required, to the extent possible, to avoid extended periods in public, contact with strangers and large congregate settings.
For more details on Chicago’s Emergency Travel Order, visit https://www.chicago.gov/city/en/sites/covid-19/home/emergency-travel-order.html.
