How will Chicago's inclusion of Wisconsin in its emergency travel order affect you?

Many who work in the Chicago area, but live in Kenosha, probably have a few questions since Chicago added Wisconsin to the list of states that visitors would need to quarantine for 14 days upon coming to the city.

The loudest among those leading up to the July 31 effective date of the state’s inclusion in Chicago’s order most likely being, “How will this affect my day?”

The answer, according to the city’s website for its Emergency Travel Order, is: Not much.

According to the city’s website, under the “Frequently Asked Questions” portion, it states under the Wisconsin subsection:

“The Order applies to individuals arriving in Chicago, while they are in the city. (It) does not include individuals who are commuting from Wisconsin to Chicago for the purpose of work; however, such commuters are subject to the requirements below. It does include individuals coming from Wisconsin to Chicago for non-work purposes or Chicago residents returning from Wisconsin counties unless they are deemed an essential worker.”

Likewise, motorists traveling through Wisconsin, but have not stayed in the state for 24 hours, are not subject to quarantine.