HOW YOU CAN HELP: Local Non-profits issue their holiday wish lists for 2020

Editor’s note: Each year the Kenosha News asks community non-profits for their wish list. Below are wish lists supplied by community non-profits this holiday season.
ELCA Outreach Center
Diapers (all sizes)
Wipes
Feminine products
Warm hats, gloves, mittens
School supplies
Copier paper
Personal care items
Prayers for all those who are homeless and hungry
262-652-5545
Hope Council on Alcohol & Other Drug Abuse
Board games
Card games (UNO; Old Maid)
Baffled by Addiction (book) by Hughes & Turner
Postage stamps
Batteries (9-volt, AA, AAA)
262-658-8166
Habitat for Humanity of Kenosha
Nails, screws, and other small, common building materials
Hammers, tape measures, levels and other common tools
Paint rollers, paintbrushes, drop cloths, painters tape and other common painting supplies
Safety glasses, gloves, hard hats, and other common safety equipment
Extension ladders (28’ and 40’)
Indoor/Outdoor, heavy duty extension cords (14 gauge, grounded, 100’)
Industrial/Commercial fans (24 inch grade)
Air compressor hoses (1/4”x100ft, 300 PSI)
Scaffolding (Aluminum 9’ working height)
Heavy duty shop vacuums (wet/dry vac)
Heavy duty garbage bags (for build sites)
Heavy duty brooms (push and angle)
Common office supplies (paper clips, staples, printer paper, etc.)
A box truck (for transporting donations for the build site and the future Kenosha ReStore)
A pick up truck (for transporting materials to and from the build sites)
Prepackaged snacks and bottled water (for volunteers at the build site)
Menards Gift Cards (to purchase building materials/supplies)
Lowe’s Gift Cards (to purchase building materials/supplies)
Construction services and/or products (for home builds—drywall, flooring, siding, windows, etc.)
Monetary donations are always appreciated: Check mailed to the Habitat office, 6203 28th Ave., Kenosha, WI 53143; Text “HFHK” to 44-321; Online at www.habitatkenosha.org/donate
Our 12 Days of Christmas Wish List is at www.habitatkenosha.org/upcoming-events
262-925-0360
Shalom Center of Interfaith Network of Kenosha County, Inc.
Food Programs
canned tuna and chicken
pasta and pasta sauce
canned soups (other than tomato and ream soups)
canned fruits and vegetables
boxed sides
Cereal
oatmeal packets
Pan spray
garlic powder
Condiments
salad dressing
Lunchmeat
sliced cheese
Shelter Programs
Adults and Children’s Hat, gloves, and scarves
Diapers Size newborn
Pullups: all children’s sizes
Individual sized hand sanitizer
Snack foods
Scrubs: all sizes, clean, gently used
Individual packs of Kleenex
Foot Powder
Support Local Journalism
Earbuds
Slippers (new only)
Adult Coloring Books
Colored Pencils or Thin Markers
Gift Cards $5—$10 Gas Card, Food and/or Stores
Wallets Men’s and Women’s
Full size candy bars
(262) 658-1713
Kenosha Human Development Services
N95 Masks
Sleeping bags for below zero weather
13 – 5 drawer/15 inch/locking file cabinets/all the same color
Adult coloring books
Art supplies for both children and adults
Craft kits for children and adults
Board games for adults
Gift cards to Walmart, Target, local fast food places, coffee shops, etc. to be used as incentives and gifts
Sweat pants and Sweat shirts/unisex/ all sizes
Passes to local activities – movies passes, zoo passes, mini-golf, etc.
Picnic table
Sport equipment – basketball, soccer ball, etc.
Cash donations are always accepted
262-764-8555
Hospice Alliance
Any colored (non-white or cream) hand towels and washcloths for our Hospice House patients
$5 and $10 gift cards (Pick ‘n’ Save, Meijers, Target, Hobby Lobby, Michaels, Walmart) – to be used for food and materials in the Hospice House)
Gardening Center /Nursery gift certificates (to be used for the Hospice House Garden)
$5 and $10 gas cards (For volunteers who pick up and deliver items)
iPods, iTunes gift cards for our Music of the Soul Program
Gift cards to Jo Ann Fabrics (used for crafts, art therapy and Memory Bear supplies)
Women’s nightgowns in M-L-XL
Men’s flannel shirts
Cookie/pancake mixes, syrup
Chapstick or lip balms (not Carmex)
Small lotions
(262) 652-4482
Midzi Corporation (www.midzi.org)
Small office space
Educational Computer tablets for an urban High School classroom in Southern Africa, with about 60 students. The cost of individual educational tablets for the entire class is $3 840.00
Volunteers to serve as writers, public speakers and people who desire to use their time/talents to help further education in schools in Africa
262-425-0401
KAC
Chromebooks/Tablets
Cardstock (any color)
Ribbon
32oz Mason Jars (wide neck with lids)
8X10 Canvas
Acrylic Paint
Watercolor Paint
Watercolor Paper
For a complete list and easy ordering view our list at: thekac.com/wishlist
262-658-9510
Sharing Center in Trevor
Eggs & Milk
Fresh Produce
Soups & Stews
Whole Grain Cereals, hot & cold
Soups & Stews
Peanut Butter & Jelly
Laundry Detergent
Cat Food
Financial contributions to assist with crisis needs like homelessness, child nutrition programs, and senior services
25700 Wilmot Road P.O. Box 172, Trevor, WI 53179
262-298-5535
IN PHOTOS: Foundation gives free haircuts, lunch to kids
Children ages 12 and under received free haircuts and had the opportunity to read some of their favorite stories to local barbers at an event held Monday. “Readers for Kutz” featured children reading to local barbers from noon to 2 p.m. at Kenz Smooth Kutz, 5003 50th St. Free haircuts, along with lunch and gift bags, were provided.
The event was sponsored through a partnership with the non-profit Linda Faye Foundation, which supplies clothing, hygiene products and essentials to children and families, and the United Way of Kenosha County. The foundation has supported the annual charity three-day weekend of giving established by local DJ Carey Norris.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.