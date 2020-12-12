HOW YOU CAN HELP: Local Non-profits issue their holiday wish lists for 2020

Gardening Center /Nursery gift certificates (to be used for the Hospice House Garden)

$5 and $10 gas cards (For volunteers who pick up and deliver items)

iPods, iTunes gift cards for our Music of the Soul Program

Gift cards to Jo Ann Fabrics (used for crafts, art therapy and Memory Bear supplies)

Women’s nightgowns in M-L-XL

Men’s flannel shirts

Cookie/pancake mixes, syrup

Chapstick or lip balms (not Carmex)

Small lotions

(262) 652-4482

Midzi Corporation (www.midzi.org)

Small office space

Educational Computer tablets for an urban High School classroom in Southern Africa, with about 60 students. The cost of individual educational tablets for the entire class is $3 840.00