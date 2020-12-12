 Skip to main content
HOW YOU CAN HELP: Local Non-profits issue their holiday wish lists for 2020
top story
HOW YOU CAN HELP

OIP5RPUPIIP.jpg

Editor’s note: Each year the Kenosha News asks community non-profits for their wish list. Below are wish lists supplied by community non-profits this holiday season.

ELCA Outreach Center

Diapers (all sizes)

Wipes

Feminine products

Warm hats, gloves, mittens

School supplies

Copier paper

Personal care items

Prayers for all those who are homeless and hungry

kerickson@elcaoutreachcenter.org

262-652-5545

Hope Council on Alcohol & Other Drug Abuse

Board games

Card games (UNO; Old Maid)

Baffled by Addiction (book) by Hughes & Turner

Postage stamps

Batteries (9-volt, AA, AAA)

info@hopecouncil.org

262-658-8166

Habitat for Humanity of Kenosha

Nails, screws, and other small, common building materials

Hammers, tape measures, levels and other common tools

Paint rollers, paintbrushes, drop cloths, painters tape and other common painting supplies

Safety glasses, gloves, hard hats, and other common safety equipment

Extension ladders (28’ and 40’)

Indoor/Outdoor, heavy duty extension cords (14 gauge, grounded, 100’)

Industrial/Commercial fans (24 inch grade)

Air compressor hoses (1/4”x100ft, 300 PSI)

Scaffolding (Aluminum 9’ working height)

Heavy duty shop vacuums (wet/dry vac)

Heavy duty garbage bags (for build sites)

Heavy duty brooms (push and angle)

Common office supplies (paper clips, staples, printer paper, etc.)

A box truck (for transporting donations for the build site and the future Kenosha ReStore)

A pick up truck (for transporting materials to and from the build sites)

Prepackaged snacks and bottled water (for volunteers at the build site)

Menards Gift Cards (to purchase building materials/supplies)

Lowe’s Gift Cards (to purchase building materials/supplies)

Construction services and/or products (for home builds—drywall, flooring, siding, windows, etc.)

Monetary donations are always appreciated: Check mailed to the Habitat office, 6203 28th Ave., Kenosha, WI 53143; Text “HFHK” to 44-321; Online at www.habitatkenosha.org/donate

Our 12 Days of Christmas Wish List is at www.habitatkenosha.org/upcoming-events

info@habitatkenosha.org

262-925-0360

Shalom Center of Interfaith Network of Kenosha County, Inc.

Food Programs

canned tuna and chicken

pasta and pasta sauce

canned soups (other than tomato and ream soups)

canned fruits and vegetables

boxed sides

Cereal

oatmeal packets

Pan spray

garlic powder

Condiments

salad dressing

Lunchmeat

sliced cheese

Shelter Programs

Adults and Children’s Hat, gloves, and scarves

Diapers Size newborn

Pullups: all children’s sizes

Individual sized hand sanitizer

Snack foods

Scrubs: all sizes, clean, gently used

Individual packs of Kleenex

Foot Powder

Earbuds

Slippers (new only)

Adult Coloring Books

Colored Pencils or Thin Markers

Gift Cards $5—$10 Gas Card, Food and/or Stores

Wallets Men’s and Women’s

Full size candy bars

colemant@shalomcenter.org

(262) 658-1713

Kenosha Human Development Services

N95 Masks

Sleeping bags for below zero weather

13 – 5 drawer/15 inch/locking file cabinets/all the same color

Adult coloring books

Art supplies for both children and adults

Craft kits for children and adults

Board games for adults

Gift cards to Walmart, Target, local fast food places, coffee shops, etc. to be used as incentives and gifts

Sweat pants and Sweat shirts/unisex/ all sizes

Passes to local activities – movies passes, zoo passes, mini-golf, etc.

Picnic table

Sport equipment – basketball, soccer ball, etc.

Cash donations are always accepted

mlindqvist@khds.org

262-764-8555

Hospice Alliance

Any colored (non-white or cream) hand towels and washcloths for our Hospice House patients

$5 and $10 gift cards (Pick ‘n’ Save, Meijers, Target, Hobby Lobby, Michaels, Walmart) – to be used for food and materials in the Hospice House)

Gardening Center /Nursery gift certificates (to be used for the Hospice House Garden)

$5 and $10 gas cards (For volunteers who pick up and deliver items)

iPods, iTunes gift cards for our Music of the Soul Program

Gift cards to Jo Ann Fabrics (used for crafts, art therapy and Memory Bear supplies)

Women’s nightgowns in M-L-XL

Men’s flannel shirts

Cookie/pancake mixes, syrup

Chapstick or lip balms (not Carmex)

Small lotions

rita.hagen@hospicealliance.org

(262) 652-4482

Midzi Corporation (www.midzi.org)

Small office space

Educational Computer tablets for an urban High School classroom in Southern Africa, with about 60 students. The cost of individual educational tablets for the entire class is $3 840.00

Volunteers to serve as writers, public speakers and people who desire to use their time/talents to help further education in schools in Africa

info@midzi.org

262-425-0401

KAC

Chromebooks/Tablets

Cardstock (any color)

Ribbon

32oz Mason Jars (wide neck with lids)

8X10 Canvas

Acrylic Paint

Watercolor Paint

Watercolor Paper

For a complete list and easy ordering view our list at: thekac.com/wishlist

cweyker@thekac.com

262-658-9510

Sharing Center in Trevor

Eggs & Milk

Fresh Produce

Soups & Stews

Whole Grain Cereals, hot & cold

Soups & Stews

Peanut Butter & Jelly

Laundry Detergent

Cat Food

Financial contributions to assist with crisis needs like homelessness, child nutrition programs, and senior services

25700 Wilmot Road P.O. Box 172, Trevor, WI 53179

262-298-5535

