Kenosha's HuHot Mongolian Grill restaurant has permanently closed.
Daniel Gaitan
The restaurant, which was located at 7214 Green Bay Road in Southport Plaza, had a sign posted on its front door earlier this winter stating that it was temporarily closed due to staffing shortages.
"We have permanently closed the Kenosha location and have no plans to reopen this location. Please come visit HuHot in West Allis," Regional manager Phil Bull said in a statement.
HuHot signage has since been removed from the building's façade.
The restaurant allowed patrons to create their own stir-fry meals by combining frozen meats and vegetables with sauces and spices from a buffet into bowls. Patrons then gave their food bowls to a cook who heated their meals over an indoor grill.
Most common fast food chains in Wisconsin
Fast food restaurants rose to fame during the 1950s and 60s during the advent of the
American highway system. The pairing seemed like a match made in heaven: Traversing long open roads for hours on end take a lot of energy, and few options feel better than a pit stop at a fast food restaurant along the way.
Satiating the U.S.'s on-the-go lifestyle and car-centric infrastructure were the likes of McDonald's, Wendy's, Burger King, and others. In recent years, some Americans have grown more conscious of just how unhealthy some fast food options are. Newer options have cropped up to meet new demand for
cleaner, healthier fast food. Rather than hoping for people to change their minds and return to their greasy burgers and salty fries, legacy restaurants pivoted to introduce healthier, plant-based options, often to rousing success. Stacker compiled a list of the most common fast food chains in Wisconsin using data from the Friendly City Lab at Georgia Tech. Note that chains are ranked by the number of locations in Wisconsin in 2021. Since many restaurants have shuttered during the pandemic, these figures are expected to differ from the current actual count. Fast food, fast casual, and coffee chains were considered for the list. Data was available for 12,643 restaurants in Wisconsin, of which 4,609 are chain restaurants.
TotallyBlond // Shutterstock
#20. Hardee's
- Locations: 44
JJBers // Wikimedia Commons
#19. Noodles and Company
- Locations: 48
M.O. Stevens // Wikimedia Commons
#18. A&W Restaurants
- Locations: 53
Jayu // Wikimedia Commons
#17. Wendy's
- Locations: 55
Ken Wolter // Shutterstock
#16. Qdoba
- Locations: 56
Mr. Satterly // Wikimedia Commons
#15. KFC
- Locations: 65
KULLAPONG PARCHERAT // Shutterstock
#14. Jimmy John's
- Locations: 80
Mike Mozart // Wikimedia Commons
#13. Dunkin
- Locations: 81
TonelsonProductions // Shutterstock
#12. Papa Murphy's
- Locations: 87
Wheresaaronat // Wikimedia Commons
#11. Starbucks
- Locations: 89
4028mdk09 // Wikicommons
#10. Arby's
- Locations: 91
Billy F Blume Jr // Shutterstock
#9. Cousin's Subs
- Locations: 94
Cousins Subs // Wikimedia Commons
#8. Domino's Pizza
- Locations: 113
Cassiohabib // Shutterstock
#7. Burger King
- Locations: 123
Jonathan Weiss // Shutterstock
#6. Dairy Queen
- Locations: 125
kevin brine // Shutterstock
#5. Pizza Hut
- Locations: 130
Jonathan Weiss // Shutterstock
#4. Culver's
- Locations: 137
Stephanos100 // Wikimedia Commons
#3. Taco Bell
- Locations: 140
JJava Designs // Shutterstock
#2. McDonald's
- Locations: 297
Ken Wolter // Shutterstock
#1. Subway
- Locations: 552
QualityHD / Shutterstock
