Kenosha's HuHot Mongolian Grill restaurant has permanently closed.

The restaurant, which was located at 7214 Green Bay Road in Southport Plaza, had a sign posted on its front door earlier this winter stating that it was temporarily closed due to staffing shortages.

"We have permanently closed the Kenosha location and have no plans to reopen this location. Please come visit HuHot in West Allis," Regional manager Phil Bull said in a statement.

HuHot signage has since been removed from the building's façade.

The restaurant allowed patrons to create their own stir-fry meals by combining frozen meats and vegetables with sauces and spices from a buffet into bowls. Patrons then gave their food bowls to a cook who heated their meals over an indoor grill.

