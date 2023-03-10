Students, staff and community members crowded the Tremper High School gymnasium Thursday to donate blood at the 41st annual Tremper High School Blood Drive.

The event is held in partnership with Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin.

Regular donors were pumped to again donate life-giving blood as part of the annual drive, while new donors sat back and tried to relax while giving. For many students, it was a new experience.

“I could donate now because I’m eligible, so why not try it?” said sophomore Cole Schmitz.

Emily Roemer, a junior, said she was donating after realizing she had a rare blood type. “It’s O- negative,” Roemer said. “I figured it might help people out.”

Local businesses partnered with Tremper High School to provide food, such as pizza and meatballs, and prize wheel winnings. Childcare was also manned by student volunteers.

Prep work for the blood drive, which is run through the school’s student government, started last fall, according to sophomore Madeline Chianello, who serves on the club’s community service executive board.

Chianello and senior Celeste Chapa led in organizing this year’s drive.

“I’ve learned that you definitely need to ask questions and communicate with the people who are running it and the peers you’re with,” Chianello said. “You need to listen to people around you. I had to figure it out.”

Chapa agreed.

“(I learned) new things can be uncomfortable at first, and scary, but once you get in that flow it has a good outcome,” Chapa said.

Todd Hardy, a student government advisor, said there were 83 students working the blood drive throughout the day. Some students worked for the entire 12-hour event, and some chose to work in shifts.

“The kids make it so easy. I organize. They do all the work. It really is a student-led blood drive,” Hardy said. “I absolutely love this. This is my 21st year doing this.”

The blood drive is one of the largest in the state for the center, according to Versiti Chief Operating Officer and Executive Vice President Brian Bautista.

“This drive is at the heart of what we do,” Bautista said. “Most blood donors start in high school. A lot of blood donations come from high school drives.”

“The donor base is beginning to age out,” Bautista said. “It was part of an older generation, and we need to replenish it with folks who understand the importance of donating.”

Blood donated from the drive on Thursday will be circulated through local hospitals in southeast Wisconsin, as Versiti is the primary supplier for medical facilities in the area.