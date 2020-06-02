Hundreds gather in Kenosha to remember Floyd's last nine minutes

She chanted, “What lives matter?” and answering her, they yelled back, “Black lives matter!” emphasizing that without taking consideration the deaths of black citizens, all lives could not matter. And they prayed, in all the ways they knew how.

“I want to see everyone’s fist up right now! Say his name!” she cried out.

“George Floyd!”

The Rev. Lawrence Kirby of Kenosha’s Acts Church praised the many people of different walks of life “standing with the community.” Among them were Mayor John Antaramian and Kenosha County Sheriff’ David Beth. The protest also called for law enforcement to commit to stand with them to denounce and call out brutalities committed by fellow officers.

Police provided surveillance of the area with city garbage trucks and dump trucks blocking access to the courthouse and the public safety building nearby, west of Sheridan Road.

Kirby, like other religious and civic leaders in the days past, denounced the rioting and the looting that has come with some of the protests after hours. He didn’t condone it, but also pointed to the “brokenness that didn’t happen out of thin air.”

“You have to understand our country has not dealt with systemic racism,” he said.