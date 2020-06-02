Hundreds gather in Kenosha to remember Floyd's last nine minutes

Hundreds of people of many ages races, ethnicities, creeds and religions gathered in Kenosha’s Civic Center Park in the sweltering afternoon heat Tuesday to honor the memory of George Floyd, a black man who died while in the custody of Minneapolis police last week.
They called for an end to police brutality and the environment of systemic racism that has served to foster injustice against African Americans.
The local protest, led by Shenia Martin of Kenosha, united many with the civil demonstration through the “Knee for Nine,” with call and response that recalled the last nine minutes of Floyd’s life while in custody as he was being held down, the officer’s knee to his neck. Theirs was one of hundreds of protests going on throughout the globe in a call for justice.
While on their knees they recalled and shouted Floyd’s dying words “I can’t breathe” over and over again, but before the time was up she had stopped, and Kenosha resident Alvin Owens, who helped emcee the event, took over for her.
Surrounding her were supporters, some in tears, who held up signs that read “No Justice, No Peace,” “I Stand with You," “Black Lives Matter,” “This Is What Democracy Looks Like,” “End Police Brutality” and others that listed the names of at least a dozen African Americans who had died due to police force.
She chanted, “What lives matter?” and answering her, they yelled back, “Black lives matter!” emphasizing that without taking consideration the deaths of black citizens, all lives could not matter. And they prayed, in all the ways they knew how.
“I want to see everyone’s fist up right now! Say his name!” she cried out.
“George Floyd!”
The Rev. Lawrence Kirby of Kenosha’s Acts Church praised the many people of different walks of life “standing with the community.” Among them were Mayor John Antaramian and Kenosha County Sheriff’ David Beth. The protest also called for law enforcement to commit to stand with them to denounce and call out brutalities committed by fellow officers.
Police provided surveillance of the area with city garbage trucks and dump trucks blocking access to the courthouse and the public safety building nearby, west of Sheridan Road.
Kirby, like other religious and civic leaders in the days past, denounced the rioting and the looting that has come with some of the protests after hours. He didn’t condone it, but also pointed to the “brokenness that didn’t happen out of thin air.”
“You have to understand our country has not dealt with systemic racism,” he said.
He emphasized that the people who were there were not protesting law enforcement, but police brutality, which he said was not issues for just blacks or Democrats.
“It’s a human issue,” he said.
