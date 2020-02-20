Hundreds of high schoolers take part in Gateway’s signing day event

With plans of pursuing degrees in such specialized areas as computer-aided drawing and criminal justice, hundreds of area high schoolers attended a symbolic ceremony Thursday that demonstrated what lies ahead in the fall.
Gateway Technical College hosted its sixth annual National Career and Technical Education Letter of Intent Signing Day Ceremony at its Kenosha campus.
More than 300 students from 26 area high schools took part in the event, which was initiated by the National Coalition of Certification Centers, or NC3, and is designed to mimic the NCAA’s annual signing day for athletes who commit to playing sports in college.
Bryan Albrecht, president and CEO of Gateway, said the number of students who took part in this year’s ceremony reached an all-time record for the college, which has a combined total enrollment of about 23,000 students across its campuses in Kenosha, Racine and Walworth counties.
“You’re going to have some really unique opportunities,” Albrecht said to the future students. “You’re going to have the opportunity to participate in some of the best industry training in the country. It will give you a leg up when you go into your first job.”
In addition to celebrating what lies ahead, Albrecht said Thursday’s event also emphasizes some of Gateway’s core principles, including placing a spotlight on the dignity of work and giving people from all walks of life the opportunity to pursue their passions.
The ceremony gave each of the pledging students an opportunity to sign their letters of intent to attend Gateway, receive a hat with the college insignia and have a photo taken with Rudy the Red Hawk, the school’s mascot.
Growing movement
Letter of Intent is a growing campaign that is in its seventh year nationally and is aimed at emphasizing the degrees that can be obtained in a range of career and technical education programs.
The overture comes at a time when numerous companies are discussing worker shortages and skills gaps.
Katie Graf, director of high school partnerships with Gateway, said the signing event is designed to signify the students’ next steps. Rather than sit with current high school classmates at the ceremony, they are gathered alongside peers who will be enrolled in the same program in the fall.
“They’re joining an elite group of almost 800 students that have signed letters of intent in the last five years,” Graf said. “We look forward to seeing them in the fall.”
Lisa Marshall, project manager with NC3, said events such as the national signing days point to the role career and technical colleges play. She said the concepts of education, industry and community all work in tandem with one another.
“I think that when (students) put their education together with industry, it builds a community,” Marshall said.
Gateway is the only two-year school in Wisconsin that participated in the signing day event this year. About 70 other colleges across the U.S. held similar ceremonies on Thursday.