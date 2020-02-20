Hundreds of high schoolers take part in Gateway’s signing day event

The ceremony gave each of the pledging students an opportunity to sign their letters of intent to attend Gateway, receive a hat with the college insignia and have a photo taken with Rudy the Red Hawk, the school’s mascot.

Growing movement

Letter of Intent is a growing campaign that is in its seventh year nationally and is aimed at emphasizing the degrees that can be obtained in a range of career and technical education programs.

The overture comes at a time when numerous companies are discussing worker shortages and skills gaps.

Katie Graf, director of high school partnerships with Gateway, said the signing event is designed to signify the students’ next steps. Rather than sit with current high school classmates at the ceremony, they are gathered alongside peers who will be enrolled in the same program in the fall.

“They’re joining an elite group of almost 800 students that have signed letters of intent in the last five years,” Graf said. “We look forward to seeing them in the fall.”

Lisa Marshall, project manager with NC3, said events such as the national signing days point to the role career and technical colleges play. She said the concepts of education, industry and community all work in tandem with one another.