Hundreds pick up food at last Food Bank distribution

The Kenosha County Food Bank’s last scheduled food distribution event was held Wednesday at the former Chase Bank at 63rd Street and 23rd Avenue.

Food was distributed to anyone who came, regardless of need.

Because of a large turnout and the event took place in a neighborhood, cars were routed into multiple lines that ended up funneling into one.

Amy Greil, UW-Extension community development educator and Kenosha County Food Bank board president, was pleased with the turnout even though it wasn’t the largest of their distributions.

“(The turnout is) comparable to the Carthage event,” Greil said. “The event at the (Kenosha County Center) was about double this. This is a little more complex because it’s in a neighborhood.”

Those without cars were also able to pick food up food in a separate line for people who were on foot, allowing the event to be more accessible.

Food distribution began just after 11 a.m. By 1 p.m., so much food had been given out already that they only needed to use one line of cars. The other events had run out of food at their scheduled closign time, but Wednesday’s ran ahead of schedule.