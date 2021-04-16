Hundreds sign up to be vaccinated in Paddock Lake Saturday

PADDOCK LAKE — More than 600 people have appointments to get a COVID-19 vaccine Saturday at Westosha Central High School, 24617 75th St., and just as many walk-ins will be accepted.
“We will be able to accept walk-ins on a first-come, first-serve basis until we run out of vaccine,” Kenosha County Health Director Jen Freiheit said. “We can probably double the number of people we can vaccinate with walk-ins.”
Freiheit said the Kenosha County Public Health has secured the Pfizer vaccine for its first mass vaccination clinic west of Interstate 94 in Kenosha County. The department was able to get additional doses from other vaccinators in Kenosha with unfilled appointments to be able to serve more walk-ins Saturday.
Also Friday, the county announced it would hold a second public mass vaccination clinic at Westosha Central High on Wednesday, from noon to 6 p.m. More details are available on the county’s website.
Saturday’s clinic will operate from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is open to people who live, work or study in Kenosha County. All Wisconsin residents ages 16 and up are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
Freiheit said anyone who has received a first dose of Pfizer and whose date on the back of their vaccination card indicates they can receive a second dose on or after April 17 can get that dose at the clinic Saturday. She said the second dose can be administered up to four weeks beyond the date on the back of the card and still be effective.
More clinic dates in the works
Freiheit said the Health Department is working to establish a later clinic in western Kenosha County for those who get their first dose on Saturday. However, because the first eligible date for those who receive shots Saturday coincides with Mother’s Day, a date and location for that later clinic is to be determined.
“The hope is we will be able to hold another clinic at the school, but it’s not a guarantee,” Freiheit said. “It is possible they may have to get their second dose at the former Shopko (the city vaccination clinic site on 52nd Avenue) or elsewhere.”
It is because of questions about timing the later clinic for second dose shots, the Health Department had planned on administering the single-shot Johnson and Johnson vaccine at WCHS Saturday. When use of that vaccine was paused, the department moved to offer the Pfizer vaccine, Freiheit said.
The Health Department is just one of many vaccinators in Kenosha County. For appointments at and a full list of local vaccine providers, log onto the Kenosha County COVID-19 Response Hub website at bit.ly/KCCOVIDHub, or click the flashing red button at the top of the county’s website at kenoshacounty.org/.