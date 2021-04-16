Hundreds sign up to be vaccinated in Paddock Lake Saturday

PADDOCK LAKE — More than 600 people have appointments to get a COVID-19 vaccine Saturday at Westosha Central High School, 24617 75th St., and just as many walk-ins will be accepted.

“We will be able to accept walk-ins on a first-come, first-serve basis until we run out of vaccine,” Kenosha County Health Director Jen Freiheit said. “We can probably double the number of people we can vaccinate with walk-ins.”

Freiheit said the Kenosha County Public Health has secured the Pfizer vaccine for its first mass vaccination clinic west of Interstate 94 in Kenosha County. The department was able to get additional doses from other vaccinators in Kenosha with unfilled appointments to be able to serve more walk-ins Saturday.

Also Friday, the county announced it would hold a second public mass vaccination clinic at Westosha Central High on Wednesday, from noon to 6 p.m. More details are available on the county’s website.

Saturday’s clinic will operate from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is open to people who live, work or study in Kenosha County. All Wisconsin residents ages 16 and up are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.