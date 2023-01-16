Hundreds turn out for 29th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. celebration

Hundreds of area residents, community leaders and guest turned out for the 29th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. celebration Monday afternoon at Gateway Technical College.

It was the first in-person event honoring the iconic civil rights leader on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day since the COVID-19 pandemic began. This year’s theme was “Recapturing The Dream to Make It a Reality.”

Elizabeth Rosiles-Zavala, director of Hispanic student programming at Gateway Technical College, offered the keynote address.

“This is a big day for us,” said Rosiles-Zavala, who has served in leadership positions at the Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science, McHenry County College and the College of Lake County.

“This is a very special day for all of us. Are we ready to recapture the dream and make it a reality,” she asked. “Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was a pastor, a leader, a social activist who wanted change for all of us. He wanted everyone to be treated equally, and to have equal opportunities for all of us. All of us.

“My question for you is, what it your dream today, what are you doing to make it reality, and how are you contributing to our community?”

Rosiles-Zavala said 2023 is the year to “recapture the dream and make it a reality.”

“We all know that Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. had a dream,” she added. “I will say to you that, if you have a dream, make it a reality. Your future is yours. Be creative, let’s build a safe and healthy community together.”

The ceremony opened with a lively step team performance by some members of The Mitchell Steppers, a group of young women from the Mitchell Middle School in the Racine Unified School District.

Humanitarian Awards

Three individuals were honored with 2023 Humanitarian Awards Monday for exemplifying the principles of King and serving the causes of equality, justice, freedom and peace.

Each honoree spoke about their impactful efforts during a short video presentation before accepting their plaques on stage.

Tamarra Coleman, executive director of the Shalom Center, was honored for her years of work helping to serve some of the county’s most vulnerable and her guidance on numerous local boards.

“It’s pretty amazing I get to get up everyday and make an impact on someone’s life, whether it’s feeding them and helping with food insecurity issues in our community, or sheltering those who have found themselves un-housed ,” Coleman said. “I just believe in a life of service. I do believe that it’s continuing today. The sad fact is that we are still working on the dream and that it has not become a reality.”

James Kinchen, a professor of music at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside and the university’s director of choral activities, was also honored.

“One of the things that’s permeated my choral work, my teaching has been the idea that I want to have as many who are different in all the ways they might be as possible and help those people to be the best that they can be,” Kinchen. “I remember Dr. King, which means that I was alive and aware of his work during the time that he was alive.”

Kinchen said King’s work remains “very relevant to us today” and “his work will continue, particularly so to the extent that we understand the full range of things that he addressed and how he spoke very profoundly.”

Scott Terry, owner of the Mahogany Gallery and Black Arts Culture Center in Racine County, was honored for his efforts. It is a commercial fine arts gallery and the culture center is Racine County’s first African-American history museum.

Terry said the culture center help to educate “the community as a whole” about the long history of African-American contributions to southeastern Wisconsin communities.

“We felt that it was important to have a vehicle to get this information out there,” Terry said.

Zina Haywood, who has been involved with the annual celebration since its inception in 1995, was also honored on Monday.

New Gateway Technical College president and CEO Ritu Raju spoke of her lifelong admiration for Dr. King.

“As a servant leader there are many of his quotes that resonate with me and I really had a hard time picking my top one,” Raju said. “I think the one I would like to offer here is, ‘Life’s most persistent and urgent question is what are you doing for others?’ As a servant leader, that question has always been the North Star for my work.”

“Love, family and self-respect,” said Jacqueline Morris, the college’s vice-president of human resources. “I believe that everyone showed up today because you believe in these as well. I thank you for attending today and showing your support.

The event lasted about an hour and ended with a united performance of “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”

Among those in attendance were U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul, Kenosha County Executive Samantha Kerkman and Kenosha County Sheriff David Zoerner, among other local and state elected officials.

PHOTOS: 29th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration at Gateway