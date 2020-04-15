Hunger Task Force steps up to buy, distribute milk from dairy farmers

Tom Daniels, another dairy farmer from Brighton, was pleased to hear about the partnership Wednesday. He said food waste is disheartening, especially during times when food emergencies exist.

In addition to providing some relief for dairy farmers, the unique partnership will assist the underfed and unemployed by increasing supply at emergency food banks throughout the state.

Support from the local individual donor community during the COVID-19 pandemic will aid this effort. The public can make an online donation at www.HungerTaskForce.org/dairy.

“The Wisconsin Dairy Recovery Partnership is the current best solution to feed the hungry while supporting Wisconsin dairy farmers and producers in these difficult and uncertain times,” said Sherrie Tussler, executive director of the Hunger Task Force.

Hunger Task Force will distribute milk to Free & Local partner food banks and food pantries through the Hunger Relief Federation of Wisconsin, a statewide association that supports food distribution in local communities. Funds committed to the recovery will be used to purchase, process and distribute milk and dairy products.

Some of this emergency dairy product will make its way to help those in need in Kenosha County.