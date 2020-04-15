Hunger Task Force steps up to buy, distribute milk from dairy farmers

The Hunger Task Force will commit up to $1 million to buy milk from dairy farmers and supply it to those in need, it was announced Wednesday.
The new partnership with Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin comes under the Wisconsin Dairy Recovery Program, the state Department of Agriculture, Trade & Consumer Protection announced.
“In order to keep Wisconsin’s food supply chain moving and support our farmers, we have to work together,” said Randy Romanski, interim secretary of the DATCP. “That’s why DATCP is joining our partners in agriculture to help find ways to get milk from our dairy farms to consumers in need.”
It is welcome news for dairy farmers who were asked to dump raw milk after demand for finished product decreased during the COVID-19 pandemic. Half of Wisconsin’s dairy production was previously destined for the food service industry.
“I’m glad to know in a couple of days there will be gallons of milk on the tables of those who need it,” said Sue Crane, a dairy farmer in Brighton. “It is great to see the DATCP, Wisconsin Dairy Farmers and Hunger Task Force quickly working together to find a solution. People who need milk will get milk.”
Crane said 10 cents from every 100 pounds of milk dairy farmers in Wisconsin sell funds DFW.
“They work hard to market the high quality dairy products made in Wisconsin,” Crane said. “This is a dime well spent.”
Tom Daniels, another dairy farmer from Brighton, was pleased to hear about the partnership Wednesday. He said food waste is disheartening, especially during times when food emergencies exist.
In addition to providing some relief for dairy farmers, the unique partnership will assist the underfed and unemployed by increasing supply at emergency food banks throughout the state.
Support from the local individual donor community during the COVID-19 pandemic will aid this effort. The public can make an online donation at www.HungerTaskForce.org/dairy.
“The Wisconsin Dairy Recovery Partnership is the current best solution to feed the hungry while supporting Wisconsin dairy farmers and producers in these difficult and uncertain times,” said Sherrie Tussler, executive director of the Hunger Task Force.
Hunger Task Force will distribute milk to Free & Local partner food banks and food pantries through the Hunger Relief Federation of Wisconsin, a statewide association that supports food distribution in local communities. Funds committed to the recovery will be used to purchase, process and distribute milk and dairy products.
Some of this emergency dairy product will make its way to help those in need in Kenosha County.
“The Sharing Center Is a proud collaborator with the Hunger Task Force of Milwaukee,” said Sharon Pomaville, executive director of the Sharing Center in Trevor. “HTF works diligently to make sure that counties across our state are aware of available resources like the Dairy Recovery Program. Kenosha County Food Bank members are recipients of this donation, and we thank HTF for their tireless efforts to eliminate hunger in Wisconsin.”
Under the program, Wisconsin dairy farmers will be paid to supply milk to farmer-owned dairy cooperative Kemps, which will begin processing thousands of gallons of relief milk at its Cedarburg, Wis. Facility this week.
This partnership represents an important effort to align dairy processors with excess milk production to other emergency food organizations in the state, said Chad Vincent, CEO of DFW.
Hunger Task Force, founded in 1974, is the only food bank in Milwaukee that does not charge for food, delivery or network membership and allies itself with community based local hunger relief organizations that do the same. It serves 50,000 people each month, nearly 40% of whom are children.
