Hunt for Kenosha Unified's next school district superintendent taking shape

The search for the Kenosha Unified School District’s top administrator is taking shape as the School Board and the community have begun identifying what kind of leader they want their next superintendent to be.

The KUSD Board met Thursday with consultant Dan Nerad of the Wisconsin Association of School Boards to discuss the leadership skills and personality traits of an ideal superintendent.

The board is working to replace Bethany Ormseth, who has been the district’s interim superintendent for the past 11 months. The job was initially posted a week ago and applications are being accepted through July 20. The board’s goal is to hire the new superintendent by Sept. 8 or earlier.

During the special virtual meeting session, which was live-streamed, the board gave the consultants input on everything from improving the district to what superintedent candidates could expect if they were hired to lead Wisconsin’s third largest school system. Thursday’s meeting started about 15 minutes late due to technical difficulties, according to board President Yolanda Santos Adams. The meeting, however, can be viewed in its entirety on the district’s YouTube channel and on Channel 20.

Improving the district

School Board member Mary Modder said district improvement should come in the form of increasing parental involvement. She said when she was teacher she found that when parents are involved “students do better.”

Board member Todd Price believes engaging parents can “demonstrably reduce the discipline problems.” School Board member Rebecca Stevens said engaging parents and more volunteers in the classroom could also help.

Disciplinary issues have been at the forefront for newly elected School Board members Kristine Schmaling and Eric Meadows. Schmaling said teachers have to be able to teach and Meadows said that discipline should be a “chief focus” for improvement.

School safety should be a priority said Adams, suggesting the need to revisit how Unified’s schools are accessed.

“I think that’s risen to the top that we need to address,” she said.

Unique offerings

The district has many unique offerings that make it special, according to board members.

Both Meadows and Stevens emphasized the district’s fine arts programs, while Price noted how the district’s sports opportunities have engaged an active fan base. Modder said Unified has many unique educational opportunities beyond traditional programs, including its charter schools, because it is a large urban school district.

Stevens and Adams highlighted Unified bilingual and dual language programs, respectively. Schmaling focused on the district teaching skilled trades that she said empowers students who may not be college bound.

Modder added the district has unique partnerships with three of its local colleges, including Gateway, Carthage and the University of Wisconsin-Parkside.

Recent graduation ceremonies for non-traditional students — in which students have earned diplomas through Hillcrest School, the Iowa Tests of Educational Development and the Phoenix program for incarcerated students — “is something that is unique to Kenosha,” said Adams.

Advice to candidates

Schmaling offered that a potential superintendent “better have some thick skin and some humor” to combat challenges encountered on the job.

Modder said that person can be assured the board would “back them as long as they’re transparent and honest.” She said they ought not be afraid to ask questions because Unified has “a great leadership staff.”

Stevens said the administration’s leader should feel that they can delegate duties. “Because no one person can do this job,” she said.

Adams said she would encourage the next superintendent to seek out Ormseth, who she called “a valuable resource” in addition to the district’s leadership team and clerical staff.

Schmaling added the new superintendent also needs to outline the vision for the future of the district over the next five to 10 years.

“Goal setting will be huge,” she said.

Themes emerge

Consultants held focus groups on Tuesday and Wednesday as part of the search process, four with community members and two with staff. Nerad said in gathering information from the group sessions some themes have emerged.

According to the Nerad, Unified’s next superintendent will be one who is able to deal with differences, with a style that allows people to be heard “…with the goal of finding that common ground.”

The next leader should be able to connect and listen to people so, “ensuring they feel heard” and possess a skill set that allows them to navigate the “hard conversations,” he said.

The groups felt the next superintendent should be one who has experience as an educator in the classroom.

Nerad said “they want a mender”,” who has a “disarming” approach, with an understanding of classroom instruction who knows what works for children and learning.

Superintendent survey

Residents still have an opportunity to give input in the superintendent selection process through a survey that asks participants to select and prioritize the personal characteristics, leadership styles, specialized skills, and expertise that they believe are most important for the next district leader.

The survey, which will be open until June 16, can be found at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/KUSD2022Community.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.