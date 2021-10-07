 Skip to main content
Hwy L railroad crossing in Somers to be fixed next week, officials report
SOMERS

SOMERS — The overdue reconstruction of the Union Pacific Railroad crossing at Highway L in Somers is slated to be completed Oct. 19 and 20 after Kenosha County filed a complaint with the state Commissioner of Railroads in September.

Supervisor Zach Rodriguez said at the County Board meeting Tuesday representatives from Union Pacific met with staff at the site and indicated the work will commence in two weeks.

However, Supervisor William Grady was doubtful.

“They have been really most uncooperative,” Grady said. “We do expect it will be done sometime this month, but I will believe it when I see it.”

Kenosha County filed a complaint with the Officer of the Commissioner of Railroads Sept. 10 stating Union Pacific Railroad failed to perform the full crossing replacement by a pre-established deadline of Sept. 1, ordered by the Commissioner of Railroads.

“As the deadline approached, Kenosha County was reasonably concerned with getting a tentative date from the UP,” the complaint stated. “However, the UP was not responsive to repeated requests from Kenosha County except to say in August 2021, incorrectly, that work would begin that month.”

There is a flurry of activity underway at three different commercial sites in an around the intersection of Highways 31 and S In Somers.

Each of the projects is part of the Somers Market Square development, which is anchored by Walmart and Sam's Club, located at the southwest corner of Highway 31 (Green Bay Road) and Highway S (38th Street).

Based on the complaint filed by Kenosha County, Commissioner of Railroads Yash P. Wadhwa ordered Union Pacific Railroad Company, within 10 days of the order, show cause in writing as to why the Commissioner should not refer the matter to the Wisconsin Department of Justice to pursue forfeitures.

According to Wisconsin state statute, if any railroad “shall fail, neglect or refuse to obey any lawful requirement or order made by the office, … for every such violation, failure or refusal in respect to any matter prescribed by this chapter such railroad … shall forfeit not less than $100 nor more than $10,000.”

