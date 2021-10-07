Hwy L railroad crossing in Somers to be fixed next week, officials report

SOMERS — The overdue reconstruction of the Union Pacific Railroad crossing at Highway L in Somers is slated to be completed Oct. 19 and 20 after Kenosha County filed a complaint with the state Commissioner of Railroads in September.

Supervisor Zach Rodriguez said at the County Board meeting Tuesday representatives from Union Pacific met with staff at the site and indicated the work will commence in two weeks.

However, Supervisor William Grady was doubtful.

“They have been really most uncooperative,” Grady said. “We do expect it will be done sometime this month, but I will believe it when I see it.”

Kenosha County filed a complaint with the Officer of the Commissioner of Railroads Sept. 10 stating Union Pacific Railroad failed to perform the full crossing replacement by a pre-established deadline of Sept. 1, ordered by the Commissioner of Railroads.

“As the deadline approached, Kenosha County was reasonably concerned with getting a tentative date from the UP,” the complaint stated. “However, the UP was not responsive to repeated requests from Kenosha County except to say in August 2021, incorrectly, that work would begin that month.”