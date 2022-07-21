 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
alert

Hwy P motorcycle vs car crash leaves man with minor leg injuries

A crash between a motorcycle and a car on Highway P near Highway 50 left the motorcyclist with minor leg injuries Wednesday afternoon according the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department.

Sgt. David Wright said the incident occurred at 4:27 p.m. The motorcyclist, a 65-year-old male, was transported to a Burlington hospital, Wright said. No information on the cause of the crash or what citations had been issued was available as of Thursday afternoon.

