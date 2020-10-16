I-94 Electric Vehicle charger corridor stretches from Madison to Illinois border

Motorists who drive from Madison to the Illinois border in Kenosha County now will see a series of signs designating the segment of highway as an alternative fuel corridor.

The signs indicate the stretch of interstate has readily available electric auto charging stations.

The route is a part of a national network of corridors that support alternative fueling infrastructure.

“This is an important step in developing the transportation system of tomorrow,” Gov. Tony Evers said. “As a state, we must continue our efforts to encourage the use of vehicles that run on clean, alternative fuels.”

There are two designation types available for a given corridor. Corridor-Ready: the route has enough facilities to warrant signage indicating locations of alternative fueling stations. Or, Corridor-Pending: the route does not yet have enough facilities to warrant signage.

As a part of the Fixing America’s Surface Transportation Act, the Federal Highway Administration called on states to nominate Alternative Fuel Corridors along major roadways. Currently more than 145,222 miles of the National Highway System are designated as AFCs.