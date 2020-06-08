'I wish she knew me': Police called on black business owner in Parkside parking lot

The officer addressed the situation directly, but candidly, body camera footage shows. The officer said to Harris, “They see a big black man walking around, running around and you’re suspicious? … It ain’t right, but that’s exactly what it is.”

The two men chat for a minute; shake hands; and the officer apologizes and says, “You can run wherever you want around here,” then departs.

Harris wasn’t wearing any kind of mask that day, much less a ski mask, and he said, if the woman was close enough to record his license plate, then she would have been close enough to see he wasn’t wearing a mask. He believes race was the reason the woman called police on him and that she made up the ski mask to get police attention.

He is also worried about what could have happened if the officer believed the caller’s story and did consider him suspicious.

Now, Harris is afraid to go back to the park. And his wife gets worried when she doesn’t hear from him after a few hours.

“I never had safety issues there … Now there’s a paranoia,” said Harris, who has started to run with a GoPro. “In the event that something happens to me … I want to tell my story even if I’m not there to do it.”

One story like many