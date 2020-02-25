Ice Castle closing this week, but aim for one more weekend run

TOWN OF GENEVA — The Ice Castle at Geneva National Resort hopes to be open for at least one more weekend starting Friday.

“We have not extended dates beyond this weekend,” Ice Castles representative Melissa Smuzynski said.

She said this weekend "will likely be our final weekend in Wisconsin.”

Supervisor Jesse Stone said the biggest portion of the castle that needed repair this week was its floor, and that crews were working to rebuild it.

“The floor during a typical season is 3-4 feet deep of solid ice,” Stone said. “Since we have not had that cold enough of a winter, the floor has been a lot less thick.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

Last winter’s Ice Castle enjoyed a six-week run on the Riviera Beach in Lake Geneva. This winter, organizers moved to Geneva National Resort for more space, which allowed for the construction of a larger castle.

The Ice Castle is an interactive walk-through attraction that treats adults and children to slides, tunnels and other photo-ready amenities. Colored lights illuminate the castle for nighttime visitors.