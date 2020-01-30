Ice castle tickets already sold out for opening weekend
View Comments
featured

Ice castle tickets already sold out for opening weekend

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
ice castle work

Ice castle crew member Alex Ocampo uses a chainsaw Tuesday to cut through ice as the ice castle at Geneva National Resort progresses toward a Friday grand opening.

 LEE ENTERPRISES PHOTO BY DANIEL SCHOETTLER

TOWN OF GENEVA — Tickets are sold out already for opening weekend of the Lake Geneva region’s new ice castle attraction.

Spokeswoman Melissa Smuzynski said tickets are sold out for Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Anyone who does not have tickets already, Smuzynski said, will not get into the ice castle before Monday.

Other future weekend dates are sold out, too.

Tickets are available online at icecastles.com. Admission is $16.99 for adults and $11.99 for kids Monday through Thursday, $20.99 for adults and $15.99 for kids on weekends.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics