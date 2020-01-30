Ice castle tickets already sold out for opening weekend

TOWN OF GENEVA — Tickets are sold out already for opening weekend of the Lake Geneva region’s new ice castle attraction.

Spokeswoman Melissa Smuzynski said tickets are sold out for Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Anyone who does not have tickets already, Smuzynski said, will not get into the ice castle before Monday.

Other future weekend dates are sold out, too.

Tickets are available online at icecastles.com. Admission is $16.99 for adults and $11.99 for kids Monday through Thursday, $20.99 for adults and $15.99 for kids on weekends.

