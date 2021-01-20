Ice Castles opening at Geneva National on January 22

Ice Castles — a giant ice structure featuring tunnels, slides, fountains and endless selfie possibilities — returns to the Geneva National Resort & Club starting Friday.

The popular attraction will operate with COVID-19 safety precautions this year, including mandatory masks, limited capacity, increased sanitation of high-touch surfaces and one-way markings on tunnels and crawl spaces.

The castle debuted in 2019 with a six-week run at Riviera Beach in downtown Lake Geneva, followed by a four-week run in 2020 at Geneva National, located on the shore of Lake Como, in the Town of Geneva.

Ticket reservations are now being accepted online at www.icecastles.com, and timeslots sell out quickly. The cost is $19 weekdays and $23 weekends (Friday-Sunday) for ages 12 and older; $13 weekdays and $19 weekends for children (ages 4-11). It’s free for children age 3 and younger. Note: Tickets might also be available on-site if Ice Castles is not sold out. On-site prices are subject to higher rates.

The attraction is slated to stay open through Feb. 15, but weather conditions can affect operations. Ticket sales are final, but ticket dates and times may be changed as long as changes are made at least 24 hours in advance.