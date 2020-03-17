ICE detainees moved from Kenosha County Detention Center in COVID-19 precaution

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department has moved all ICE detainees out of the Kenosha County Detention Center as part of its COVID-19 response.
The 170 ICE detainees were moved from the facility on March 15, taken by bus to other facilities, according to the department.
The department did not state where the detainees were transferred.
“ICE detainees have come into the U.S. from around the world and the risks for bringing in new detainees to our jail facilities are far too great at this time,” according to a statement.
The sheriff’s department has housed detainees at KCDC since 2000 under a contract with the U.S. Marshals Service, and the department was paid a daily rate for each person in ICE detention.
In the 2020 Kenosha County budget, the sheriff’s department estimated it would receive approximately $6 million for housing federal inmates.
“The exiting of ICE detainees has been talked about and anticipated for many years,” the release from the department states. “Sheriff (David) Beth has stated that as new administrations came into Washington we have prepared our command staff, county government, and the county board that ICE leaving our custody could happen at any time.”
Along with moving ICE detainees out of the facility, the Kenosha County Jail and KCDC are making additional changes to limit chances of spreading COVID-19.
Lt. Eric Klinkhammer said KCDC is in the process of temporarily shifting all work-release inmates to home monitoring.
"We don't want anyone leaving the building coming back in," he said. "We're restricting everyone to stay in the building if they are already here."
They also are eliminating face-to-face visits with people housed at KCDC or the jail. Personal visits are already conducted by video, but lawyers and other professional and volunteer visits were often in person. Klinkhammer said those contact visits will be eliminated for now.
Additional information on the removal of ICE detainees from the facility is expected to be available from the sheriff’s department Tuesday afternoon.
Kenosha was one of two Wisconsin counties to house ICE detainees.
KCDC has a recent history of an illness outbreak tied to an ICE detainee. In June 2019, KCDC was put on quarantine after an ICE detainee was diagnosed with mumps. That illness then spread to a second detainee at the facility. It was part of an outbreak of mumps among detainees that spread through 57 federal detention centers with about 900 immigrants and 33 staffers affected between September 2018 and August 2019.
