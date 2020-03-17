ICE detainees moved from Kenosha County Detention Center in COVID-19 precaution

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department has moved all ICE detainees out of the Kenosha County Detention Center as part of its COVID-19 response.

The 170 ICE detainees were moved from the facility on March 15, taken by bus to other facilities, according to the department.

The department did not state where the detainees were transferred.

“ICE detainees have come into the U.S. from around the world and the risks for bringing in new detainees to our jail facilities are far too great at this time,” according to a statement.

The sheriff’s department has housed detainees at KCDC since 2000 under a contract with the U.S. Marshals Service, and the department was paid a daily rate for each person in ICE detention.

In the 2020 Kenosha County budget, the sheriff’s department estimated it would receive approximately $6 million for housing federal inmates.

“The exiting of ICE detainees has been talked about and anticipated for many years,” the release from the department states. “Sheriff (David) Beth has stated that as new administrations came into Washington we have prepared our command staff, county government, and the county board that ICE leaving our custody could happen at any time.”