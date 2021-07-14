 Skip to main content
Ice, ice baby: Youth hockey league hosting Jets Fest
Ice, ice baby: Youth hockey league hosting Jets Fest

Wisconsin Jets

The Wisconsin Jets Youth Hockey Club is hosting Jets Fest, the group’s seventh annual fundraiser, Saturday at the Kenosha Ice Arena.

Admission is free, and everyone is welcome. The event is 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the ice arena, 7727 60th Ave.

The event features youth hockey games, food, raffles and a silent auction. 

On-ice activities include:

  • From 9 to 10 a.m. any kids ages 2 to 12 can try hockey for free.
  • A Stick Handling and Skills Challenge is 10 to 11 a.m.
  • A 3-on-3 Tournament runs from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
  • A Wisconsin Jets Alumni Game is 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.
  • Open Family Skate runs from 1:30 to 3 p.m.

Off-ice activities include:

  • Patch 22 Pony Rides  and a Petting Zoo
  • Jump 'N Jax Bounce House
  • Music
  • Cut Stone Food Truck
  • Food and drinks, including ice cream

The club’s main purpose, organizers said, “is to promote and provide support for full ice hockey for Mite-aged hockey players in Wisconsin.”

The organization offers co-ed hockey and an all-girls team.

The fall season runs from September through the beginning of March. The spring season starts at the end of March, running through May.

For more information on how to sign up and get involved with the youth hockey club, contact a club official on the club’s website, www.wisconsinjets.com under “contacts.”

The Jets program is open to boys ages 5 to 8 and girls ages 5 to 9. 

