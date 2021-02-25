Ice in Kenosha harbor, lake make it dangerous to be in waters now, water safety group says

The Kenosha Safety Around Water Coalition urges the community not to recreate on the ice in the Kenosha harbor. Lake Michigan, and the harbor area in particular present significant dangers.

The danger remains through the winter months.

“These ice conditions can change in seconds when lake currents, surface winds, or boat wakes from large shipping vessels pass the harbor,” said Ben Andersen, Kenosha County Dive Team Leader and Safety Around Water Coalition member. “Currents in the harbor and Lake Michigan will cause undertows, so if someone were to fall in, remember don’t jump in after them. Reach with something like a pole or throw them a rope.” Ben adds that would-be rescuers could often become victims themselves.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources states that ice is never 100% safe.

Ice strength varies

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“You cannot judge the strength of ice by one factor like its appearance, age, thickness, temperature or whether the ice is covered with snow.,” the DNR stated. “Ice strength is based on a combination of several factors, and they can vary from water body to water body. Ice strength can also vary in different areas of the same body of water.”