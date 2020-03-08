Ice sculpture highlights Nash Elementary School mother-son event

An ice sculpture depicting a Nash automobile highlighted this year’s mother-son event at Nash Elementary School.

The event took place Friday at the school, 6801 99th Ave.

The mother-son event has been an annual occurrence since the school opened in 2007.

Past events have included a ninja warrior-style obstacle course, Brewers game, snow tubing and an “Amazing Race” scavenger hunt.

Friday’s event had about 150 moms and sons in attendance. Art Below Zero carved the Nash Rambler car, similar to the classic car the school has on display in its library.

Donations from local businesses, including Action Territory and Guttormsen Recreation Center, were raffled off at the end of the night.

The moms and the boys were also treated to frozen custard, donated by Culver’s Pleasant Prairie.

