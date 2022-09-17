Iconic giant sculpture “On Balance” donated to City of Kenosha along Lake Michigan

One of the beloved sculptures featured as part of the temporary outdoor exhibit along the City of Kenosha’s Lake Michigan promenade now has a permanent home here.

Patricia Petretti, a founder of the Arts Fund, which coordinates the biennial Sculpture Walk-HarborPark, has donated “On Balance,” created by artist Paul Bobrowitz, Colgate, Wis., to the City of Kenosha.

The giant metal sculpture has been officially accepted by the City Council.

“It is a pleasure to see Paul Bobrowitz’s ‘On Balance’ as a permanent installation along Kenosha’s Sculpture Walk,” Petretti said. “For myself, and many Kenoshans, this sculpture at our harbor’s entrance represents the welcoming strength, diversity and resilience of our community.”

Bobrowitz said he is pleased that “On Balance” will remain in Kenosha.

“It is affirming that other people love what I have been able to accomplish through art,” Bobrowitz said.

The 31-foot-tall metal structure has become an iconic fixture along the lakefront as part of the 2019-22 Sculpture Walk-HarborPark. The 10 temporary sculptures are usually changed every two years, but the current exhibit was extended by one year as a result of the pandemic. There have been many people who have told Petretti and Bobrowitz that they would like to see “On Balance” remain in Kenosha.

“’On Balance’ has been a wonderful addition to the lakefront, and we are pleased that it will continue to be displayed as part of the sculpture walk. The City of Kenosha appreciates the generous donation from Trish Petretti,” Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian said.

While “On Balance” will become part of the permanent sculptures displayed along the lakefront, there were 10 new sculptures installed this week as part of the 2022-24 Biennial Sculpture Walk-HarborPark. The Arts Fund, a component fund of the Kenosha Community Foundation, coordinates the exhibit and relies on the generous sponsorships of individuals and businesses to support each sculpture for the two-year display.

Natalie Strohm, the Sculpture Walk project manager, said people will enjoy the new sculptures.

“The Scultpure Walk is in its sixth season and, each time we change the sculptures, people are sad to see the previous exhibits go, but happy to see the new sculptures arrive,” said Strohm. “The latest exhibit offers interesting new art for people to enjoy.”

The new sculptures are:

1. Coming Together, stainless steel – Artist: Bruce A. Niemi; Sponsor: Mary Tunkieicz

2. A Big Hello, painted steel – Artist: Craig Snyder; Sponsor: Kenosha Community Foundation

3. Blended Family, painted metal – Artist: Paul Bobrowitz; Sponsor: The Kloss Foundation

4. The Balance Between, steel and stainless steel – Artist: Maureen B. Gray; Sponsor: Uline

5. Ascending Perspectives, painted steel and cedar – Artist: Craig Snyder; Sponsor: Visit Kenosha

6. Whole of My Heart, painted steel and rebar – Artist: Chris Plaisted; Sponsor: Friends of the Sculpture Walk

7. Sally, welded steel – Artist: Art by Joseph (Francis Joseph Gagnepain IV); Sponsor: Snap-on Incorporated

8. Sphere, painted stainless steel – Artist: Paul Bobrowitz; Sponsor: Patricia Petretti

9. Dragonfly, steel – Artist: Michael Pettit; Sponsor: Tom and Ruth Clark Family

10. Transition, stainless steel – Artist: Bruce A. Niemi; Sponsor: City of Kenosha

For more information about the sculpture walk, contact email artsfund@kenoshafoundation.org or call 262-654-2412.