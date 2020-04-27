Iconic magician and Kenosha native, Norm Nielsen, dies

A flute disintegrates into silver glitter; a violin takes on a life of its own, floating about the stage as it plays an enchanting tune; cards and coins magically appear out of the ether.
The choreographer of these miraculous happenings was Norm Nielsen, born in Kenosha on Feb. 17, 1934, son of Albert and Meta Nielsen. Nielsen died Tuesday at the age of 86, leaving behind a rich legacy as a performer and creator of magic and illusion.
He made an indelible mark on the world of magic, inspiring generations of magicians with his creativity and theatrical flair.
Nielsen’s family owned and operated a bakery in Kenosha, which Norm was situated to inherit. However, his life took him in other directions.
At the age of 10, he was introduced to magic by a family friend. He adopted the hobby in earnest, but the craft quickly became a vocation. He attended the Chavez School of Magic in California, an iconic magic school that trained some of the most prolific performers of the mid-20th century, graduating in 1953.
The Chavez School was often criticized for teaching every student the same act. Indeed, the best early advice Nielsen received came from a potential agent in Hollywood who told him, “You are magician No. 453 with this Chavez routine and very skilled at it. Now you must begin to throw out the act you have learned. Develop something of your own.”
Nielsen took the advice to heart and began developing his own act, built around music and musical instruments.
He returned to Kenosha in 1956 to open Nielsen Magic, where he manufactured and sold a variety of props for magicians. The company is still in business in Las Vegas, with products constructed by Lupe Nielsen, his wife of 25 years.
Nielsen performed throughout the Midwest during that time, but his big break came in 1968 when he was invited to appear on the “Ed Sullivan Show” in an episode that also featured singer Jerry Vale, pop group The Buckinghams and actor/comedian Alan King.
After his network debut, his career exploded, and Nielsen traveled the world performing his”Musical Magic” act. He was sought after throughout Europe and was a regular performer at the Crazy Horse Saloon in Paris for about seven years.
Over his career, Nielsen was honored with numerous awards recognizing his accomplishments and contributions to magic, including the Academy of Magical Arts Stage Magician of the Year and Magician of the Year, a performing fellowship at the Magic Castle, the Milbourne Christopher Masters Award, and many more.
He was a regular performer at magic conventions and was generous with his time and expertise in encouraging young magicians. Every magician holds Nielsen’s act in high regard. Indeed, it is often cited as one of the few “perfect” acts in magic.
While Orson Welles may be the most famous Kenosha magician, Norm Nielsen is Kenosha’s most influential.
After the COVID-19 pandemic, a Celebration of Life will be planned in Las Vegas to honor Nielsen’s legacy, and his ashes will be interred in Colon, Mich, called “the Magic Capital of the World,” alongside many of history’s most notable conjurors.
Anthony Barnhart is an associate professor and chairman of the Department of Psychological Science at Carthage College.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.