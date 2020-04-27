Iconic magician and Kenosha native, Norm Nielsen, dies

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A flute disintegrates into silver glitter; a violin takes on a life of its own, floating about the stage as it plays an enchanting tune; cards and coins magically appear out of the ether.

The choreographer of these miraculous happenings was Norm Nielsen, born in Kenosha on Feb. 17, 1934, son of Albert and Meta Nielsen. Nielsen died Tuesday at the age of 86, leaving behind a rich legacy as a performer and creator of magic and illusion.

He made an indelible mark on the world of magic, inspiring generations of magicians with his creativity and theatrical flair.

Nielsen’s family owned and operated a bakery in Kenosha, which Norm was situated to inherit. However, his life took him in other directions.

At the age of 10, he was introduced to magic by a family friend. He adopted the hobby in earnest, but the craft quickly became a vocation. He attended the Chavez School of Magic in California, an iconic magic school that trained some of the most prolific performers of the mid-20th century, graduating in 1953.