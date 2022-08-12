Iconic restaurant and pub tg's closing its doors in Kenosha this weekend

An iconic tavern near Downtown Kenosha is set to close its doors for the last time after more than 100 years in operation.
Owner Kristine Brittich of Kenosha said tg’s Restaurant and Pub, 4120 Seventh Ave., will be closed today and Sunday, and open for the last time for a special final event on Monday.
The site, which traces its history to 1889 and was a popular spot for political candidates in its heyday, will be closed Saturday and Sunday. It will then host a “Drink the Bar Dry” party from 4 p.m. to close on Monday.
“Have you ever had those moments where you know you’re walking away from something and you turn off that light switch? And you know that’s going to be the last time you turn off that light switch?” Brittich said. “If you’re an emotional person, that’s it, you’re done for. I know it wasn’t my last time but I was thinking about it (Thursday) night.”
A combination of factors including the COVID-19 pandemic, the city curfew due to the civil unrest in 2020, and general financial problems led to her decision to close the business.
“Once this place closes, I don’t know what’s going to happen,” Brittich said. “I don’t know what the next person is going to do.”
Brittich acquired the business in 2019 with her then-husband. She said he was the one who wanted to own the bar after being talked into the idea by a friend.
“’They got a good reputation, let’s go buy it,’” Brittich recounted her ex-husband saying. “We didn’t know anything about the place.”
Upon acquiring the bar, they found that one of the exhaust hoods was not up to code, the stove in the kitchen did not have a hood at all (which was not up to code either), the cooler died and had to be replaced, the freezer died and had to be replaced and the burners on the grill had to be replaced.
“We never had an inspection done (and) never did our homework on this place at all,” Brittich said. “If we would have, I would have really been adamant about saying no, don’t buy this one and find something else.”
After struggling with the new business, Brittich hired a general manager to assist her. While his efforts led to an initial increase in business, shutdowns during the pandemic soon took their toll.
“COVID hit and it happened on St. Patrick’s Day, which is a very big moneymaker for this town for all the small businesses,” Brittich said. “We did not get that money and then you go into a slump the month after that, so there’s no business ... we were in shutdown.”
After businesses began reopening after the initial lockdown restrictions were lifted, the tavern still struggled to attract customers.
Brittich said she tried bringing in customers with live music, DJs and adding Mr. Wings to its menu offerings on certain days of the week, but nothing seemed to bring them in.
“I put my everything into this,” Brittich said. “Even though I made a lot of mistakes, it was all learning mistakes.
“I’ve learned a lot but I still put everything I had into this place,” she said, adding to leave with nothing in the end is what upsets her the most.
Throughout her ownership, Brittich was never able to fully finish pulling the place together.
“This place is going to shut down and this was never finished,” Brittich said. “It’s sad that I put all this money into this and never got to use it.”
Brittich said her customers and staff became friends and family to her, and she will continue to keep in touch with them after the business closes.
The tavern will be closed Saturday and Sunday. An estate sale will be held Sunday starting at 10 a.m. ahead of Monday’s final night open.
