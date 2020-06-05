Identities released in Salem Lakes fatal crash that killed teen

The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department on Friday released the names of four people involved in a fatal accident Wednesday night.
Killed in the accident at Highways 50 and B in the village of Salem Lakes was Dominic Boll-Flaig, 14, from Twin Lakes, who was a front-seat passenger in a 2019 Toyota Corolla driven by his brother, Tyler Boll-Flaig, 21, also of Twin Lakes.
Tyler Boll-Flaig suffered serious injuries and was transported to the hospital.
The brothers' vehicle was attempting to turn southbound onto Highway B when it was struck by a 2008 Volkswagen EOS traveling eastbound at a high rate of speed, the release states. The Volkswagen was driven by Anthony Lagowski, 20, Twin Lakes.
Both Lagowski and a passenger in his vehicle, Valarie Flowers, 19, of Bristol, also were transported to the hospital with serious injuries.
Circuit Court records indicate that Lagowski was cited in the crash for operating after suspension causing death. He was scheduled for an intake court appearance Friday afternoon.
Police reported Wednesday that no intoxicants were detected on either operator and that both consented to a blood draw.
According to a social media post, a GoFundMe account has been set up to help pay for funeral costs for Dominic Boll-Flaig. The post also states that Tyler Boll-Flaig suffered a cracked jaw, four broken vertebrae and broken ribs, as a result of the accident.
https://www.gofundme.com/f/tyler-amp-doms-medical-bill-amp-funeral-funds?utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet
