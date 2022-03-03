Iditarod background

Marking its 50th year, the Iditarod race from Anchorage to Nome, Alaska, is an event that has brought back dog sledding from the brink of obsolescence.

Long ago and far away, dog sled teams were the transportation backbone of the area of Alaska, falling into disuse with the advent of snowmobiles and other modern transportation.

According to the official Iditarod website, the race was conceived in 1973 as an effort to revive dog-sledding culture by tracing the historic freight route between Seward and Nome known as the Iditarod Trail.

The race has been developed into two routes both traveling between Anchorage and Nome: the northern route run during even years (975 miles) and the southern route run in odd years (998 miles).

The shortest time for a winning team has been eight days, the slowest winning time 20 days.

A few fun facts, also culled from the website include a post from Heidi Sloan, "2018 Teacher on the Trail":

"Most of the mushers have Alaskan Huskies. These are a mixed breed, or mutts. They are part husky along with other breeds such as Border Collie, Setter, and Hound. The reason Alaskan Huskies are favored by mushers is that they love to run and pull! They also have incredible drive and the endurance for long treks through the Alaskan wilderness."

The hardest thing to tell an Iditarod dog, notes Sloan: "Stop!"

