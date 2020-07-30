Illinois beach closing may affect Kenosha

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A decision Thursday afternoon by Illinois health officials likely will have a ripple effect in the city of Kenosha.

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources announced that, beginning Saturday, the beach at Adeline Jay Geo-Karis Illinois Beach State Park in Zion will be closed on Saturdays and Sundays.

The beach, including the North Unit, South Unit and North Point Beach, will remain closed on those days until further notice, according to the agency.

What that means here remains to be seen, but it’s not that difficult to connect the dots.

“Simmons Island is just packed,” Kenosha Parks Superintendent Jeff Warnock said. “I think any other place that’s going to shut down south of us is going to impact us. ... I drive through Simmons Island and look at the license plates and I bet three-quarters of the cars are from Illinois.”

Whether the city is looking at following suit hasn’t been a discussion as of yet, Warnock said.

But there’s no doubting how busy city beaches have been in recent weeks.